This Is Hands Down The Best Thing To Order At PF Chang's
P.F. Chang's is known for its tempting menu of Chinese- and Asian-influenced fare, and this beloved restaurant actually has a rather impressive culinary pedigree. Co-founder Philip Chiang developed a passion for traditional Chinese cooking thanks to his mother Cecilia after he helped her run her own dining establishment. Dubbed "the Julia Child of Chinese cuisine," Cecilia Chiang was a highly accomplished chef and restaurateur in her own right. Her influence likely explains why P.F. Chang's remains a popular establishment over 30 years after its founding, and why so many diners are diehard fans of its dishes. We definitely consider ourselves major fans of the chain, as illustrated by our worst-to-best ranking of popular P.F. Chang's items.
In addition to essential ranking factors like flavor and texture, we also considered the nutritional content of the dishes we sampled. Accordingly, we designated the restaurant's steamed shrimp dumplings as our number-one selection, as this dish combined amazing taste and texture with a lightness that was missing in some of the restaurant's fried offerings (such as the crab wontons). As our reviewer explained, "[T]he shrimp taste truly owned the whole flavor profile ... the shrimp dumplings were truly stuffed with their namesake meat." For comparison, P.F. Chang's Dynamite Shrimp landed in 11th place due to "way too much tempura batter," which reduced the dish's crispiness.
Digging into these hearty shrimp dumplings
According to information from our local P.F. Chang's, the shrimp dumplings come in a set of three for $7.89 or a set of six for $13.79, and they can be ordered either steamed or pan-fried. Lest you think that price is a bit much for an appetizer, heed the words of our reviewer, who declared, "[W]e would argue [the shrimp dumplings] might actually make for a nice, light, inexpensive meal." These dumplings also come with a delicate drizzling of chili sauce, of which our reviewer said, "These pair nicely with the semi-spicy sauce that they're served with, but are also just as good without."
Although P.F. Chang's does get included among inauthentic restaurants (alongside staples like Olive Garden and Chipotle), our preferred dish at the chain actually has roots in ancient Chinese cuisine. Often considered the precursor to modern Chinese dumplings, Jiaozi was a dish invented by doctor Zhang Zhongjing as a warming cure for frostbitten ears (according to the tenets of ancient Chinese medicine, the dumplings' ear-like shape was said to be a factor in their healing properties). The original recipe featured mutton mixed with herbs and chili and wrapped in dough, though contemporary recipes use a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables. While their healing properties may be up for debate, you can't deny that P.F. Chang's shrimp dumplings are comfort food of the highest order.