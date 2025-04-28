This Is Hands Down The Best Thing To Order At PF Chang's

P.F. Chang's is known for its tempting menu of Chinese- and Asian-influenced fare, and this beloved restaurant actually has a rather impressive culinary pedigree. Co-founder Philip Chiang developed a passion for traditional Chinese cooking thanks to his mother Cecilia after he helped her run her own dining establishment. Dubbed "the Julia Child of Chinese cuisine," Cecilia Chiang was a highly accomplished chef and restaurateur in her own right. Her influence likely explains why P.F. Chang's remains a popular establishment over 30 years after its founding, and why so many diners are diehard fans of its dishes. We definitely consider ourselves major fans of the chain, as illustrated by our worst-to-best ranking of popular P.F. Chang's items.

In addition to essential ranking factors like flavor and texture, we also considered the nutritional content of the dishes we sampled. Accordingly, we designated the restaurant's steamed shrimp dumplings as our number-one selection, as this dish combined amazing taste and texture with a lightness that was missing in some of the restaurant's fried offerings (such as the crab wontons). As our reviewer explained, "[T]he shrimp taste truly owned the whole flavor profile ... the shrimp dumplings were truly stuffed with their namesake meat." For comparison, P.F. Chang's Dynamite Shrimp landed in 11th place due to "way too much tempura batter," which reduced the dish's crispiness.