Nearly 60 Million Cans Of Salmon Were Once Recalled Due To Faulty Equipment In Alaska

We recommend always keeping a can of salmon in your pantry, as you can't go wrong with this versatile and nutritious food. We also love the stability of canned foods, but keep in mind that the safety of canned salmon is only as reliable as the process used to manufacture it. An incident that occurred in 1982 is the perfect example of what can go wrong when there are problems with the fish canning process, as defects in cans of salmon resulted in a massive recall of almost 60 million cans and caused one person's death.

The issue was traced back to multiple salmon canning facilities across Alaska, and the subsequent investigation found that a malfunctioning piece of machinery was creating punctures and other types of defects in the canned salmon being produced, which resulted in the growth of bacteria. A Belgian man who ate the affected salmon succumbed to the effects of botulism, a type of food-borne illness capable of causing paralysis of the muscles, breathing issues, and loss of life. While the man's wife also grew sick after eating Alaskan salmon, she presumably recovered, and no other illnesses were reported. What resulted from the incident was a massive effort from the salmon industry to eliminate defective cans and upgrade quality measures to prevent future mishaps.

