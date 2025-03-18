The Biggest Tuna Recalls In US History

Tuna is a pretty hassle-free way to get your daily dose of protein and essential nutrients. Whether you're tossing it into a classic tuna salad or going the extra mile by pan-searing it to make your very own tuna burger, it's hard to go wrong with a can of tuna. Or is it?

Skipping canned tuna on your next grocery run might not sound like a life-or-death decision, but in some cases, it just might be. Over the years, tuna has been caught up in massive food recalls, some involving as much as 40 million pounds of product. From contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the deadly bacteria behind botulism, to elevated histamine levels, there are plenty of reasons why a seemingly safe tuna product can be a health disaster waiting to happen.

Below, we'll dive into some of the biggest tuna recalls in American history, revealing what went wrong and what consuming tuna from a tainted can could have meant for the unsuspecting consumer.