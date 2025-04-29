This NYC Italian Restaurant Is A True Gem For Seafood Lovers

Perched along Central Park, Marea has been a beacon of fine Italian dining since 2009. The brainchild of chef Michael White and hospitality leader Ahmass Fakahany of the Altamarea Group, Marea quickly distinguished itself as a utopia for seafood connoisseurs. Ranked among the best seafood restaurants and best Italian restaurants in the U.S., the Michelin-starred establishment serves exquisitely fresh seafood, housemade pastas and risottos, and expertly crafted dishes that transport diners to the Mediterranean. Chef White created the menu with a passionate emphasis on coastal cooking.

Marea's offerings include ricotta-filled ravioli with cacio e pepe, pan-seared halibut and scallops, spaghetti with clams, leeks, and peperoncino, Nova Scotia lobster with burrata, and a crudo lineup featuring caviar, mussels, oysters, mackerel, yellowfin tuna, and clam. Desserts such as the cube-shaped tiramisu with a scoop of mascarpone gelato, bombolini (Italian doughnuts with speculoos, passion fruit curd, and chocolate sauce), and millefoglie (a classic cake made from puff pastry with pistachio cream, malt caramel, and raspberry) are crafted as works of art.

Marea's prominence is reinforced by its numerous accolades, including the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in 2010 and a consistent presence in the Michelin Guide. Its elegant space — adorned with marble accents and contemporary décor — sets a tranquil ambience that pairs with the food and extensive wine program of over 750 selections.

