The Best And Worst Of Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve has been around for a long time, and if you've ever wondered whether the brand really does carry the gravitas that its elegant bottles and packaging seem to convey, consider this: The distillery itself is a National Historic Landmark. Anyone who's been there knows that walking through the grounds is to feel the weight of America's bourbon-making history settle over the complex, and the decades upon decades of experience is writ large in every bottle.

That said, not all of Woodford Reserve's core line offerings are created equal, and there are definitely some bottles that we'd recommend reaching right past. Still, when we here at Mashed decided to take a look at those core offerings and determine which deserve a place on your home bar and which you should skip, it was a bit of a challenge. (It always is. Taste, of course, is subjective.)

So, we took a sort of multifaceted approach here. While this writer's opinions — formed from considerable time behind the bar and conversing with customers — laid the groundwork, we also reached out to some industry experts to get more opinions. We also looked at factors such as accessibility, value, and versatility and came up with some interesting food for thought for those looking to add Woodford Reserve to their shelf.