One Of The Best Gluten-Free Cereals You'll Find At The Store Is Very Unexpected

For generations, Lucky Charms has brought a sense of nostalgia to the breakfast table. The iconic cereal features toasted oat shapes and a colorful array of marshmallows shaped like stars, moons, unicorns, clovers, and other symbols of good fortune. However, there's another reason it stands out on the shelf. Lucky Charms is gluten-free (at least in the United States). Of course, Lucky Charms isn't the most nutritious cereal on the market, mainly when it comes to its high sugar content, but it's nonetheless one of the best gluten-free cereals to buy at the store.

Lucky Charms, which made its debut in 1964, officially became gluten-free in 2015 in response to growing demand for products that could be enjoyed by a wider audience — specifically those who need or decide to avoid the protein. While oats don't contain gluten naturally, they're often grown and processed near wheat, barley, or rye. Cross-contact during harvesting and packaging can make oats risky for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. To address this, General Mills developed a sorting process that separates the oats from the other grains. The sifted oats undergo thorough testing to ensure they meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standard of less than 20 parts per million (ppm) of gluten.

