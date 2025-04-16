9 Best And 3 Worst Gluten Free Cereals To Buy At The Store
If you live with a gluten sensitivity, it is likely you'll have experienced the deflation of gliding past the cereal aisle, knowing the majority of boxes on the shelf have been categorized as cereals you'll never eat again. Despite the preponderance of wheat-based cereals on the market, there are a fair number of gluten-free selections to bridge the gap. Like determining which restaurants are best for gluten-free eaters, all it takes to find these specialty cereals is a little legwork to nail down which boxes actually adhere to having zero gluten — which also means avoiding products with a cross-contamination warning. Even rice cereals come into contact with wheat and wheat-derived products on occasion.
Though I'm not gluten-free myself, I do have gluten-free eaters in my life and I would hate for them to miss out on all the excitement of breakfast cereal just because digging up the best and worst gluten-free options is a daunting task. So I sifted through the possibilities to find a dozen gluten-free breakfast cereals for eaters of all ages and loaded up my bowl to figure out which boxes fit in which category. Being a lifelong cereal fan myself, it wasn't exactly a chore. In fact, finding out that there's a range of gluten-free cereal possibilities out there that work for both nutrition and enjoyment clued me into the fact that several brands I've eaten regularly throughout my life qualify as gluten-free. Who knew? Here are a selection of the best and worst gluten free cereals you can buy.
Best: Nature's Path Leapin' Lemurs
You're never going to mistake Nature's Path Leapin' Lemurs – one of the kiddie cereal copycats from Nature's Path — for a bowl of authentic Reese's Puffs. The difference in crunch is notable, with the Lemurs putting forth a tougher texture than the softer Puffs do. And of course, nothing captures that Reese's peanut butter flavor quite as well as the original, though the box does an admirable job re-creating a gentler peanut butter and cocoa combination. I was impressed enough to keep eating after the first nibble, which is always a good sign in a taste test.
Gluten-free eaters thinking they've made a healthier choice with this box should know that the sugar content is considerable here, with a full 10 grams of added sugar, accounting for 20% of your daily consumption. It's not as though other cereals on the list aren't all sugared up, but seeing the name Nature's Path and reading all the organic ingredients on the label could lull you into a false sense of nutritional security. As long as you know what you're getting yourself and possibly your children into, Leapin' Lemurs is a fun grain-free cereal to fill your bowl with, and a great copycat Reese's Puffs cereal to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Best: Cinnamon Chex
Chex in general is like cereal washed clean of all its fun sugary decoration. So any time there is an odd-flavored Chex cereal with a little sweetness popping up in the market, it's a reason for celebration among the gluten-free set. Cinnamon Chex happens to be one of those premium flavored possibilities, sprinkling just enough flavoring onto the thatched squares to infuse them with flavor without entirely stripping them of their healthfulness. I'm a fan of any type of cereal shaped like tiny pillows with air captured between two crispy layers, so of course this whole line is one of my favorites. Cinnamon Chex has been one I snatch up eagerly whenever I can find it. But I've never sampled it through the lens of being a gluten-free cereal before, so this was a whole new experience for me. I'm glad to report these geometric goodies hold up to scrutiny.
Though it's sweeter than other Chex, not every square in the box is coded with cinnamon sugar. There are just enough to share the sweetness with the whole bowl. The warm cinnamon spiciness rises nicely through the sugar to lend a bit of bite to the blend. What you end up with is a cereal that rides the line between adult and kid cereal. I call Cinnamon Chex a gluten-free victory and a fantastic Chex flavor upgrade for anyone in search of a grain-free alternative that doesn't feel like a sacrifice.
Best: Cascadian Farm Fruitful O's
For parents shopping for breakfast cereals for your children living with Celiac Disease, it's a real treat to find boxes that aim to keep the lighthearted sweetness of the bigger brands. Is it possible to find it in a gluten-free version of Froot Loops that spells the word "fruit" properly? That's a cautious parents cereal dream come true! Cascadian Farm knows the deal and does its darndest to create a more thoughtful version of the sugary cereal standard with Fruitful O's. Fans of the real deal know it's a pretty tall order to fill ... is it worth getting your hopes up?
Fortunately, even without Toucan Sam gracing the box, these sweet and spritely rings are about as close as you can get to Froot Loops without actually buying the original. The texture is identical, the flavor is that same strange sweet and juicy approximation of fruit, and the colors are vibrant even though there are no artificial dyes used in the recipe. Yes, there's quite a bit of sugar present, but as long as you know that going in, you have a fun gluten-free cereal you can dole out cautiously.
Best: Lucky Charms
Nobody expects to find Lucky Charms on a list of nutritious cereals anytime soon, but if gluten is a problem for the cereal eaters in your household and you're looking for a readily-available stand-in, this combination of corn-based bits and crunchy marshmallows is always around to take on the task. It's an affirmation that gluten-free food — especially cereal intended for kids — doesn't have to be stuffy or restrictive in order to be on the "yes" list. And of course, it's tasty; its essentially candy and cat food-shaped oat bits that come in a box with a leprechaun as a mascot. What's not to love about that?
Something maybe only superfans of Lucky Charms know is that it's a rite of passage for young cereal lovers, a core memory that sets the tone for future cereal experiences. While the parent in me would love to bash the box for being essentially junk food, my inner child knows that it's necessary to have such indulgences every so often. It's how we know happiness is real. So yes, Lucky Charms counts as a good gluten-free cereal, no matter what its overall nutritional value is.
Worst: Nature's Path Sunrise Crunchy Vanilla
Nature's Path Sunrise Crunchy Vanilla sounds like a pleasant enough way to start your morning. With flakes, orbs, and nuggets dancing about in the bowl, you have what should be an enjoyable mix of textures and shapes to get your breakfast taste buds all revved up. But all it takes is one spoonful to realize what a mistake you've made. If your taste buds are anything like mine, this cereal is more likely to bring them to a screeching halt.
What goes so awry with the flavor here? It's a highly floral vanilla essence that had an off-putting and genuinely confusing effect, one of those crossed-circuit sensory moments where I thought I might be eating food flavored with baby powder. The format is also perplexing; I think it's intended for adults, but it seems like something that kids might beg for too, so maybe it's being marketed as a whole family style cereal? The fact that it's lightly sweet feels like Nature's Path showing off its dedication to producing food that's healthy and enjoyable at the same time. But with such a powdery flavor and strange non-demographic, this box is one even gluten-free eaters can safely steer around.
Best: Purely Elizabeth Honey Almond Ancient Grains Granola
With a name like Purely Elizabeth, this line of gluten-free granola wouldn't be out of place at a high-end food boutique selling other thoughtful creations for customers with specialty eating needs. Luckily, you can find bags of the company's premium product lounging among the other more upscale cereals intended for the discerning diner. There's even a photo and a note from Elizabeth herself on the back of the package, reassuring you of the thought that's been put into this creation — a nice touch, considering it's one of the pricier gluten-free cereals around.
But it's worth the extra you'll pay, especially for granola fans. This is one of the most well-made granolas I've ever tasted. The texture is delicate yet sturdy, which means the nuggets hold up until you're ready to eat them and then they gently come apart between your teeth. And the flavor is phenomenal, tasting incredibly like a broken up oatmeal cookie, with organic quinoa, chia seeds, amaranth puffs, and sunflower seeds to help you feel good about your decision. The fact that honey and almond flavors give it a more high-level bakery personality, and with probiotics added, every aspect of Purely Elizabeth is a stroke of gluten-free cereal genius.
Worst: Cascadian Farms Mini Cookies 'n' Crème
Cascadian Farm Cookies 'n' Crème does its best to recreate the fun of big-name cereals, a valiant feat for a more mindful product. But the execution in this box falls flat; rather than coming across as chocolate- or vanilla-flavored as expected, it all just tastes sweet and indistinguishable. Knowing what a service this would do for young cereal eaters with gluten limitations, I had hoped for greatness. Instead, I had a head-scratching moment when I opened the box and poured a bowl of cereal the likes of which I had never seen before — and I've seen a lot of cereal in my days. That may be the lamest flex ever, but it's true.
The most surprising thing about this cereal isn't that it's gluten-free or even that it emulates the cookies and cream combination of Oreo's and Cookie Crisp and comes up short on both fronts. No; the big surprise comes when you find out these puffs are about ⅓ the size of regular cereal. It's like pouring out a bunch of tiny beads and hoping you get enough to fill the bowl without emptying the box entirely. Cascadian Farm Cookies 'n' Crème is the Dippin' Dots of the cereal world. It isn't often I get frustrateld with a cereal, but this was a definite letdown, especially with so much riding on its gluten-free possibilities.
Best: Seven Sundays Real Cocoa Grain Free Sunflower Cereal
Grain-free is a description that shoppers would hope provides a gluten-free product by nature, but Seven Sundays Real Cocoa Grain Free Sunflower Cereal (whew!) goes to extra trouble to make sure cereal eaters know they're getting the right kind of goodness in the bag. At first taste, I thought they were a little bland, but I found myself thinking about them hours later, which must mean they made an impression. I tried them a second time and realized they may be a bit of an acquired taste, but for a gluten-free cereal, they're a solid entry.
These little flower shaped pieces are not for the cereal fan who loves super sweet cookie puffs. Thanks to the omission of refined sugar, the chocolatey essence is more dark chocolate brownie or semi-sweet cocoa then overly sugary candy bar-style chocolate. This is excellent for grown-up cereal eaters seeking a gluten-free product that caters to their more sophisticated palates. Are kids likely to get as much enjoyment out of these Seven Sundays bits as their parents? Probably not. But at premium prices upwards of $8 for an 8-ounce bag, do you really want to feed your children this superior cereal anyways? This one is all for the gluten-free grown-ups in the room.
Best: Bear Naked Peanut Butter Granola
Even if the name Bear Naked Granola is a play on words, it only holds up for the unadorned version of the cereal. The rest of the selections are peppered with chocolate bits or berries or other doodads that dress up the basic granola in the bag quite wonderfully. And if Bear Naked refers to the mindful aspect of the ingredients used, then keeping gluten out of the recipe appears to be part of the process. Even if there are no actual bears in the bag (bummer, right?) this bag is a find for cereal eaters who are tired of gluten-filled cereals flaking out on their breakfast plans.
The granola here isn't messing around, with its super-size chunks and soft-textured peanut butter helping hold together an undeniably crunchy oat based mix. It's one of those breakfast cereals that eats like a snack and also serves as a sweet treat after dinner — and maybe you can sprinkle it into your yogurt or over your ice cream. In essence, it is a limitless gluten-free delight of a bag, even though it comes with a slightly higher price sticker. As one of the more popular granolas on the scene, Bear Naked appears regularly in ads and specials at Kroger stores, and it's well worth stocking up on when prices drop.
Worst: Nature's Path Mesa Sunrise
Nature's Path is such an extensive cereal brand, it gets a few of its own shelves in the healthier eating section of the cereal aisle. A box that caught my eye more than any others, Mesa Sunrise sounds like a certified adventure of a breakfast cereal, though it doesn't really take much for that to be true. The name suggests you could have a serene breakfast excursion that might take your morning all kinds of exciting directions. But something goes dreadfully wrong in this scenario, and the gluten-free flakes that held such promise end up setting your teeth on edge instead.
How are these super-hard scoop-shaped flakes considered a proper cereal texture? And whatever the overall flavor is (I couldn't figure it out), this isn't a cereal you should eat if you're at all fond of your taste buds, or your dental work, for that matter. The minute I felt them scraping the roof of my mouth, I stopped chewing and let them dissolve a little first, which gave me a chance to determine that there's really no flavor here either. There's just a hint of sweetness that made me anticipate something bigger yet to come that never arrives. Say goodnight to this Sunrise and find yourself a more suitable gluten-free cereal.
Best: Nature's Path Pumpkin Seed + Flax Granola
I was more impressed with Nature's Path Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola than I thought I would be. The box has the stodgy presence of a cereal you might only eat as a last resort, even if it does boast gluten-free status. It's small of stature and the graphics kind of monochromatic instead of doing flashy jazz hands with bright hues to get your attention. It just goes to show you — and me — that a subtle approach in packaging doesn't mean there isn't dazzling flavor inside.
This gluten-free mix of oats and seeds has a very satisfying grain, one where all the bits are loosely assembled and easy to chew without cracking a tooth. The flavors are very subtle, but the blended textures of seeds and granola nuggets provides a very elegant bowl. If there's such a thing as a rich person's cereal, this box gives off that exact aura. But don't let it fool you into thinking it's not a great gluten-free cereal.
Best: Apple Cinnamon Cheerios
It may not be Apple Jacks, but Apple Cinnamon Cheerios brings together the same taste combination to create a more sophisticated version of a childhood classic. It's a passable alternative that lends a touch of nostalgia without piling on the sugar, though there's plenty of it to be found here at 12 grams and 24% of your recommended daily allowance. But the gluten-free nature of these oat-based rings are the real draw, providing sweet relief for adults in search of a cereal to satisfy both grown-up and youthful palates in a single box.
Since it's a great gluten-free cereal that might make for a higher sugar start to your day than expected, Apple Cinnamon Cheerios also makes a fantastic take-along snack for younger eaters to nibble on during car trips or extended time away from home. It was a frequent filler for Ziploc bags when my kids were little, giving them a sweet treat that was preferable to candy or gummies. With a family-size box, you'll have more than enough to dole out as snacks for the littles while pouring yourself a bowl or two for breakfast.
How I categorized these cereals
Cereal is one of my go-to snack foods, so I was stoked to give gluten-free options a try and see if they could live up to the gluten-filled mainstream boxes. The most obvious criteria for a gluten-free food is living up to a full-gluten taste and texture experience. But I also chose a variety of tastes and textures, hoping there would be an array of possibilities that uphold both the gluten-free aspect and the enjoyability factor.
Though many gluten-free cereals tackle other health-oriented upgrades like lower sugar and natural colorings, products like Apple Cinnamon Cheerios and Lucky Charms just happen to be gluten-free by circumstance. This made it easier to round out the list with more commonly available options that don't require shopping at a specialty store or ordering boutique cereals online. Price was also a big consideration in my choices, considering that some gluten-free cereals come at a premium and can really put a dent in your grocery money.