The High-Dollar Steak Kim Jong-Un Eats

Often referred to as a hermit kingdom due to its strict isolationist policies, North Korea remains an inscrutable nation to most people outside of the country. Its leader, Kim Jong-Un, who was preceded by grandfather Kim Il-Sung and father Kim Jong-Il, is just as inscrutable as the nation itself. We do know that Kim Jong-Un has been linked to a multitude of crimes against humanity, accused of assassinating family members for political gain, and opted to run North Korea as a totalitarian dictatorship, which means that the citizenry enjoy no personal freedoms and must fully abide by the strictures set by the government.

We also know quite a bit about Kim Jong-Un's preferred foods, and unsurprisingly for a person born into such wealth and prosperity, the dictator has a taste for the finer things in life. This includes frequent meals featuring imported Kobe beef, much loved by Kim Jong-Un as well as his late father, Kim Jong-Il. While pricing varies, it's not uncommon for Kobe beef to cost as much as $500 per pound. According to a sushi chef that was previously employed by the pair, Kobe steaks were often accompanied by Cristal, a high-end brand of Champagne also known for its steep price tag. Other favorite indulgences of Kim Jong-Un include Emmental cheese and Parma ham as well as gold foil-wrapped cigarettes from iconic fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent.

