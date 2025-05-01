The Oldest Restaurant In Florida Has Been Cooking Up Cuban And Spanish Cuisine Since 1905

With so much changing so fast in Florida these days, it can be difficult to get in touch with the state's history and heritage. However, there's a lot to unpack; It stretches back hundreds of years, almost to the start of European exploration of the New World. Although Florida has evolved from its Spanish beginnings to the multicultural state of today, it's easy for foodies to embrace these roots — if they know where to look. That's at a restaurant that's a piece of history itself: Columbia, Florida's oldest restaurant.

Columbia Restaurant, located in Tampa's bustling Ybor City neighborhood, has been serving up Spanish, Cuban, and Florida-inspired cuisine since 1905. Originally known as Columbia Saloon, it was opened by Spanish-Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez and is still operated by his descendants.

Although the menu is vast, covering a surprising mix of meat, fish, soups, sandwiches, and salads, some of the most popular options are familiar (and historic) favorites. This includes Spanish Bean Soup, simmered with smoked ham, chorizo sausage, and potatoes, which the menu calls, "the soup that made Columbia famous." First-time diners also shouldn't miss the iconic 1905 Salad, prepared tableside with a simple yet delicious combination of ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, olives, iceberg lettuce, and more, dressed in the famous 1905 dressing. This salad is a history lesson on its own, with the menu noting that the ingredients reflect the cultural mixture of early 20th-century Ybor City: Italian-influenced Romano cheese and a garlic-heavy dressing popular with Cubans.

