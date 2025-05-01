The Oldest Restaurant In Florida Has Been Cooking Up Cuban And Spanish Cuisine Since 1905
With so much changing so fast in Florida these days, it can be difficult to get in touch with the state's history and heritage. However, there's a lot to unpack; It stretches back hundreds of years, almost to the start of European exploration of the New World. Although Florida has evolved from its Spanish beginnings to the multicultural state of today, it's easy for foodies to embrace these roots — if they know where to look. That's at a restaurant that's a piece of history itself: Columbia, Florida's oldest restaurant.
Columbia Restaurant, located in Tampa's bustling Ybor City neighborhood, has been serving up Spanish, Cuban, and Florida-inspired cuisine since 1905. Originally known as Columbia Saloon, it was opened by Spanish-Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez and is still operated by his descendants.
Although the menu is vast, covering a surprising mix of meat, fish, soups, sandwiches, and salads, some of the most popular options are familiar (and historic) favorites. This includes Spanish Bean Soup, simmered with smoked ham, chorizo sausage, and potatoes, which the menu calls, "the soup that made Columbia famous." First-time diners also shouldn't miss the iconic 1905 Salad, prepared tableside with a simple yet delicious combination of ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, olives, iceberg lettuce, and more, dressed in the famous 1905 dressing. This salad is a history lesson on its own, with the menu noting that the ingredients reflect the cultural mixture of early 20th-century Ybor City: Italian-influenced Romano cheese and a garlic-heavy dressing popular with Cubans.
Delicacies from both sides of the Atlantic
However, nothing shines more than Columbia's original Cuban sandwich. With Florida's deep Cuban connection, it should be no surprise that it's also among the absolute best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S. The sandwich (only a few decades older than Columbia itself) features all the traditional cross-cultural ingredients, such as sliced ham, marinated roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. However, it also includes the distinct Tampa Italian influence by adding salami, providing an additional burst of savory, salty pork flavor. All of these ingredients are prepared according to a 1915 recipe created by the restaurant's founder and stacked high on locally-prepared Cuban bread.
Though the most iconic and best-known dishes may lean toward the Caribbean, Columbia's menu doesn't skimp on authentic Spanish options, either. This includes a diverse selection of tapas, traditional Spanish small plates designed to share, such as Croquetas de Pollo (chicken croquettes), garlicky shrimp "Al Ajillo", and stuffed Piquillo peppers. In addition, don't miss out on other Spanish classics, including paella (Spain's national dish), gazpacho, and, for dessert, Crema Catalana, the Spanish version of the more familiar crème brûlée.
A large (and expanding) culinary footprint
Over its 120 years of operation, Columbia expanded dramatically, growing from its initial small space to an entire city block. Today, it sits roughly 1,700 people across multiple dining rooms decorated with unique Spanish-Cuban flair. This makes Columbia not only noteworthy for its age but also for its size; It also claims to be the largest Spanish restaurant in the world. The owners have also opened up six additional locations, including one at the Tampa airport for those looking to grab some of their favorites before taking to the skies.
When viewed through the lens of discussing the oldest restaurants in every state, the historic Columbia Restaurant is just one of 50 places. However, it still manages to stand out as a must-visit choice. Whether guests order a cup of soup, sandwich, or traditional Spanish or Cuban entree, it's hard to go wrong at a place that's been open for so long!