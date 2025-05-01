Want A Bigger Filet-O-Fish? Try This Next Time You're At McDonald's
If you're someone who loves a good Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's, your one complaint might be that there isn't enough of it. The original sandwich comes with one fried fish patty, half a slice of cheese, and a smear of tartar sauce on a steamed bun. (In case you didn't know, the steamed bun is one of the key reasons why the Filet-O-Fish is so delicious — the pillowy-soft texture melds perfectly with the crispy, golden fish.) But for some, this sandwich's fish-to-bread ratio is way out of whack, and it's for these folks that the double Filet-O-Fish was brought into existence.
This item, just one of many Filet-O-Fish hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner, isn't on McDonald's official menu: If you want to bulk up your fish sandwich, go ahead and order an extra patty. Just keep in mind that you'll likely have to pay an extra dollar or two for the protein boost. You can either do this in person or through the McDonald's app. Simply request to add an additional patty, making your sandwich a double, a triple, or even a quadruple if you're feeling like crossing over into food-challenge territory.
Don't be afraid to ask for exactly what you want at McDonald's
We do recognize that the Filet-O-Fish is one of the things you can order from McDonald's that feels on the slightly lighter side. Perhaps you worry that piling more golden-fried goodness onto the bun will negatively affect that, but fear not! Each additional patty adds just 120 calories and an impressive 9 grams of protein to the 380-calorie sandwich. Pair this with a request for some extra veggies like pickles, diced onion, or shredded lettuce, and you've got something resembling a pretty balanced meal.
When push comes to shove, however, getting more fish in your Filet-O-Fish is only an improvement if it comes out hot, crispy, and delicious. If you want to make sure you get a fresh Filet-O-Fish every time, say these words: "Can I please get that made to order?" This indicates that you want your sandwich to be made immediately after you've ordered it rather than getting something that has been sitting under warming lights for who knows how long. While your location's staff could easily ignore this request, folks who claim to be former McDonald's employees say on Reddit that, most times, it will be honored.