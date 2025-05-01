Want A Bigger Filet-O-Fish? Try This Next Time You're At McDonald's

If you're someone who loves a good Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's, your one complaint might be that there isn't enough of it. The original sandwich comes with one fried fish patty, half a slice of cheese, and a smear of tartar sauce on a steamed bun. (In case you didn't know, the steamed bun is one of the key reasons why the Filet-O-Fish is so delicious — the pillowy-soft texture melds perfectly with the crispy, golden fish.) But for some, this sandwich's fish-to-bread ratio is way out of whack, and it's for these folks that the double Filet-O-Fish was brought into existence.

This item, just one of many Filet-O-Fish hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner, isn't on McDonald's official menu: If you want to bulk up your fish sandwich, go ahead and order an extra patty. Just keep in mind that you'll likely have to pay an extra dollar or two for the protein boost. You can either do this in person or through the McDonald's app. Simply request to add an additional patty, making your sandwich a double, a triple, or even a quadruple if you're feeling like crossing over into food-challenge territory.