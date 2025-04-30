Big Changes Coming To Sam's Club In 2025

One of the most annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club is the weekend rush. Sam's Club is combating the seemingly never-ending lines (and more) by replacing standard checkout counters with AI automation. This tech-forward checkout system, "Scan & Go", launched in 2016 and combined with the Sam's Club app two years later, allowing customers to scan groceries via an app while shopping. After paying by app or at a register, customers can present their QR code or physical receipt to staff members. Shoppers presenting app QR codes frequently had to have multiple items rescanned by receipt checkers, significantly slowing down the exit queue.

Sam's Club's newest model omits the exit queue by replacing its in-person checkers with AI-powered arches. Cameras line the inner ledge of the arches, snapping photos as customers pass through to verify each shopper's purchases. Sam's Club has confirmed that the process uses no facial recognition software.

One warehouse, in Grapevine, Texas, takes things a step further by operating exclusively by app, eradicating the traditional and self-checkout areas entirely by requiring patrons to shop with the smartphone app. Sam's Club began rolling out the arch system in 2024. In an April 2025 Investor's Meeting, the company announced that all 600 of its locations will be remodeled to remove checkout counters, with the Grapevine location "setting the standard for the club of the future." Even with ongoing plans to eliminate registers and receipt checkers, the retailer insists that employees will not be laid off in this next AI-driven chapter.

