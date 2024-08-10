12 Best Deals At Sam's Club If You're Shopping For One
Entering Sam's Club can feel like stepping into a life-size game board of mesmerizing merchandise and tantalizing groceries that seems to have no boundaries. It's easy to get overwhelmed between the ginormous T.V. section at the entrance and the full-sized patio furniture displays. By the time you reach the Land of Food and Beverages, you may entirely forget what you stopped in for. But that would be a real shame. You probably had some sweet bargains in mind, but Free Sample Passage likely wiped your shopping brain clean. Curses, Sam's Club — foiled again!
Luckily for you, I know some sweet Sam's Club bargains that are shopping staples you can commit to memory. These are some sure-fire hacks that can help you keep more money in your pocket while fully stocking your larder. These deals include pantry go-tos, beverage staples, and meal-making problem-solvers you can count on Sam's Club offering at substantial savings, whether you're shopping for a group or stocking up for yourself.
These have been part of my regular shopping trips for years, creating a permanent groove in my brain that persists despite the glowing pulse of LED screens and the inescapable allure of full-sized patio ramadas that lie between the entrance and the cash register. Though prices may vary depending on your location, take note. Maybe you, too, can use this guide to help you glide through the snakes and ladders of Sam's Club to reach your destination of Bargain City.
1. Almonds
Almonds are some of the most expensive members of the nut world, which can often be a pitfall for anyone who sticks to a more plant-oriented diet. These popular nuts are more than just a crunchy snack; they're a high-fiber protein source that can accent a wide variety of dishes from salads to desserts. At Sam's Club, a three-pound bag of Member's Mark Almonds, which currently goes for just about $9.00, is a bargain that's almost too good to be believed. Kroger's offer of a 16-ounce bag for $8.00 is laughable when stacked side-by-side, as is the Walgreens 10-ounce bag of Blue Diamond almonds for $11.00.
Beyond a bag full of healthy eating at a dilly of a deal, Sam's gives shoppers the option to purchase roasted or raw almonds. At this incredible price, home chefs can pick up a bag of each and use their roasted almonds in uncooked dishes while tossing raw almonds into their baked items. It's a great way to customize the crunch factor. I'm a heavy-duty nut and seed consumer, so I take advantage of this bargain about once a month, even if I have a partial bag left. At a price like this, there's no such thing as too many almonds, even for one.
2. Olive Oil
Who hasn't heard about the myriad health benefits of using olive oil instead of vegetable-based oils? It's a neutral-tasting fat that fits just about everywhere on your home-cooking menu, from baked goods to salad dressings to popcorn topping. But it's usually one of the pricier items in the grocery store, no matter what aisle you're shopping in. That price tag can prohibit eager cooks from giving it a try. Luckily, Sam's Club stocks Member's Mark Pure Olive Oil in a three-liter jug for $29.99 or so, a sweet savings over the $7.00 and up you'll likely pay for 16- to 32-ounce bottles at your usual shopping locale.
However, a word of caution: Having so much olive oil on hand means it could go rancid before you use it all. Transferring it into dark glass bottles that you store in a cabinet away from light and temperature extremes will extend the life and maintain the quality, making your bargain go even further. Keep the cap on tight, never refrigerate it, and try to go through the bottle in a year for best results. This means substituting olive oil for the majority of your usual vegetable oil uses, but at such a good price, that won't seem like such a bad bargain at all.
3. Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats
Full of fiber and flexible almost to a fault (but not really), oats are one of the most affordable paths to healthy eating you can navigate. Sam's Club makes it even easier to get your footing. That's because Member's Mark Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats supplies you with two five-pound bags in a single box for around $8.00. If you've kept your eye on grocery store oat prices, then you may already know this groovy grain is one of the most up-and-down items on the shelves. Sam's Club cuts to the kernel of the issue by giving you a hearty 10-pound store of ready-to-use cereal for less than it would cost you to buy four pounds of Quaker Oats at the big-name grocery chains.
With two five-pound bags, you'll have plenty of whole oats on hand for breakfast, with a second bag you can use for all manner of things even if cooking for yourself. These include making your own gluten-free oat flour or using the oats as-is in your finest oat-centered recipes. You can even experiment with homemade oat milk to expand your handcrafted whole food menu without the fear of running out of oats. And if you happen to run low, you know it's not a financial deal-breaker to grab another box.
4. Maple Syrup
No, we're not talking about the kind of syrup that contains corn syrup and turns pancakes into a dessert dish. This is Member's Mark 100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup, which springs from the trunks of maple trees, ready to include in your baking pursuits as a substitute for highly-processed refined sugar. It's great on waffles and griddle cakes, as well as in ways you haven't thought of yet. It lends a subtle sweetness that's likely to make you wonder why the heavier version shares a similar name when it's such a different experience. And because Sam's Club provides a 32-ounce jug of maple syrup for around $13.00, you can tap into the goodness and leave the cheap stuff behind.
Comparatively speaking, this may be one of the best bargains you'll find at Sam's Club. The closest second-place offer is at Costco, at $15.00 or thereabout for 33.8 ounces of maple syrup. Grocery chains sell smaller quantities of real maple syrup for far higher prices. Both Kroger's Private Selection and Whole Foods' 365 labels sell 12-ounce bottles for $9.50 or so, and even Walmart's Great Value 32-ounce maple syrup retails for about $16.00. Only at Sam's Club can you load up on this natural sweetener and keep more than a little jingle in your piggy bank.
5. Rotisserie Chicken
Quick and easy rotisserie chicken has more than earned its place in the pantheon of warehouse and grocery shopping classics, making easy work of suppertime labor for cooks who don't feel like heating up the kitchen. With a $5.00 Sam's Club rotisserie chicken, you get a hot-and-ready full-sized chicken that's perfect enjoyed as-is. Of course, it can also be shredded and used in your favorite shredded chicken recipes. These gourmet-looking roasts are a slick addition to a potluck or neighborhood cookout, one that all guests will recognize and go crazy for, too. And though rotisserie chicken is best served while it's still fresh, you can stash leftovers in the fridge for snacking on later — provided there's any left over to stash, that is.
Roasted chickens are pretty much twice the price at Kroger stores and Albertsons-Safeway, depending on location. While it's true that Costco has an equally-priced offer for fully-cooked birds, you're probably going to be at Sam's Club picking up all the other incredible bargains on this list anyway. Why make more stops than necessary? Grab a preheated dinner before they all fly away and save yourself time, money, and travel.
6. Almond Butter
You don't have to be bougie to opt for almond butter instead of peanut butter to make your weekly lunches a little more upscale. Member's Mark Almond Butter, currently sold in a generous 24-ounce jar for just under $7.00, comes in at a price that other retailers slap on their 16-ounce jars of almond butter. Premium brands like Justin's go for almost $13.00, which may be great for label shoppers with money to burn. But anyone who loves a reasonably-priced, well-made version of an alternative nut butter knows that if there's a bargain at Sam's Club to stick with, this is the one.
This creamy concoction is a must-have for anyone who loves high-protein spreads but may be tired of pulling good old peanut butter from the pantry every time. For cautious eaters with peanut allergies, an alternative like almond butter can be the perfect solution for keep hazard-free nut butter and jelly sandwiches on the menu. And anyone who is curious to see just how different almond butter is compared to other nut butters, this prime price is a fantastic way to make the discovery without blowing your budget.
7. Pizza
If you haven't swung by the Sam's Club commissary to try the chain's fresh-baked pizza, then you simply haven't had the full warehouse treatment. Even better, you can pick up an oversized pie to bring home for supper without delivery fees or tip required, at a price that makes chain pizzerias look absolutely cheesy. The particular deal here is a 16-inch disk of chewy, gooey deliciousness in your choice of cheese or pepperoni. All told, it's plenty of pie to feed your ravenous family or serve hungry party guests.
You probably know that Costco also offers a pre-made pizza that gives Sam's Club's pies a run for their money. Yet we concluded that the Costco vs. Sam's Club pizza competition often comes out in favor of Sam's thanks to incredible flavor, hearty portions, and a ready-to-go status. That last factor makes it simple to drop in at the last minute when the prospect of coming up with homemade dinner is a step too far. And a word of advice: Sam's Club slices are relatively large, so if you're feeding a crowd, request a double-slice when you place your order and the team will get you taken care of.
8. Bananas
Yes, bananas are the most popular fruit in the U.S., which means you'll find them in practically every grocery store. And yes, they're one of the most affordable produce items per pound, which makes buying this tasty tropical fruit a no-brainer. But buying them at Sam's Club and getting an even better price than other national chains provide makes this purchase a yes-brainer for bargain hunters who can't help falling for the appeal of a well-priced pick.
Sam's Club sells world-class Dole bananas in three-pound bunches for $1.47 or so, which makes them about $0.49 per pound. In general, the larger grocery chains price their bananas between $0.59 and $0.69 per pound, setting up Sam's Club shoppers for a super-slam dunk.
The savings continue into the organic section, too. Three-pound bunches of organic bananas sell for $1.97 at Sam's Club, which comes out to $0.66 per pound, a three-cent savings compared to most other chain retailers. It may not sound like much, but if you prefer eating organic and you like saving money wherever possible, swinging by Sam's lets you do both at the same time.
9. Custom Half-Sheet Cake
Maybe you have a special occasion that requires a quantity of cake you can't make at home, or maybe you're just hungry for something sweet you can freeze and eat as a individual treat for quite a ways into the foreseeable future. No judgment here, just a recommendation for a custom half-sheet cake for around $19.98, made fresh by the Sam's Club bakery department staff with your choice of message emblazoned across the top. Even if the message is simply "You Deserve Cake," this sweet selection can get you set up at a fraction of the cost of what's offered by specialty bakeries and even other chains.
A smaller quarter-sheet cake from a Kroger bakery is priced at $19.99, giving you half the cake for the same price as at Sam's Club. The only sheet cake possibilities I currently found at Albertons and Safeway stores is a quarter-sheet ice cream cake that slides into your freezer at an eye-popping $39.99. Sure, it's filled with ice cream, but if your party plans require sensible shopping, a cake at that cost simply isn't going to cut it. Order one ahead of time at Sam's Club and pick it up on the date and time you need it and you'll be racking up the sweeter deal on your own terms.
10. Almond Milk
Dairy-skippers have a friend in Sam's Club, thanks to the chain's incredible offering of a two-pack of 64-ounce bottles of Member's Mark Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk for less than $6.00. With no added sweeteners, artificial flavors, or carrageenan, you get a full gallon of high-quality non-dairy milk that beats the competition. A half-gallon of Silk Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk rings up at $3.49 at Kroger, which makes a full gallon a dollar more than Sam's. At Albertsons and Safeway, that number jumps up to $4.99, making the warehouse purchase a whopping four-dollar savings.
Depending on how quickly you use non-dairy milk, you may feel rushed to use it all before it goes bad, especially if you're the only one drinking it. The good news is it's a great drinkable milk that offers a pleasant flavor without being sugary, and the creamy texture makes it a great addition to your morning coffee or tea. It can also replace dairy milk in some applications like baked goods, though be aware of the added vanilla flavor here. For those who favor cereal for breakfast or fitness fiends enamored of healthy milk-based smoothies, this purchase is a certified find that no trip to your usual grocery store can beat. With a little creativity, you'll blow through both bottles and be ready for more before you know it.
11. Canned chicken
If Starkist tuna is considered the "chicken of the sea", then maybe Member's Mark Canned Chicken should be called the Starkist of Sam's Club. That doesn't make as much sense written out as it did when it was in my head. What does make sense is this fund-saving six-pack of 12.5-ounce cans filled with chicken breast that's sure to help you get lunch in the box and dinner on the table while leaving your grocery budget largely intact. Tender chunks of white meat chicken packed in water with no preservatives or MSG (though you don't need to believe the myth that MSG gives you headaches) are about the purest version of this protein you can find for such a pleasing price, just around $12.00
Shopping elsewhere for a similar selection is bound to have you crying "Fowl foul!" A single 12.5-ounce can of Swanson's Premium Chunk Chicken Breast at Kroger Stores shows up at $5.50, while a two-pack of the same size cans of Great Value Chunk Chicken Breast will run you $5.00 or so at Walmart. Even an identical six-pack of Costco's Kirkland Canned Chicken, the closest current comparison I found, shows up at around $14.99. Clearly, no retailer can top Sam's Club when it comes to stocking up on a stash of healthy chicken.
12. Hummus
It's a spread, it's a dip, it's a dressing (if you thin it down with a little lemon juice) ... yes, hummus is pretty much the all-occasion food that hasn't met a meal it can't improve. For being a simple mix of chickpeas, tahini, oil, and seasonings, it sure fetches a high price in the deli section. An 8-ounce tub of Kroger-brand hummus will set you back about $4.00, and a 17-ounce tub is prepared to take a full $7.00 out of your savings account.
But there's no need to pay premium prices for a fantastic dip when Sam's Club easily bests that with its Member's Mark 32-ounce Roasted Red Pepper Hummus for $4.50 or so. There's enough in this sturdy carton to dole out at a party while holding back a bit for later snacking. Add it to wraps and sandwiches or work it onto your burgers in place of the standard ketchup and mayo combo. It'll improve the nutritional profile of your meal by adding fiber and protein, with a load of zesty flavor coming along for the ride. With so much on hand, you'll have plenty of opportunities to come up with creative uses for this delightfully priced dipper.
13. Methodology
To find the best deals at Sam's Club, I focused on products that are likely to stay on the shelves long-term, avoiding anything that's a limited-time offer or appeared set to disappear in the near future. Looking at similar products in other grocery stores, I compared them by the per-unit price, as warehouse stores such as Sam's Club will sometimes have a larger upfront cost but, with the right storage, can save consumers in the long-term.
As always, prices may vary by region and time, so the costs above are based on stores local to me and should be a fair estimate of what most shoppers will find on their own grocery store shelves.