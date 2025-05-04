What Sam's Club Does With Its Leftover Food Supply

As more consumers place greater importance on sustainability, it raises questions about what becomes of the leftover food supplies at large companies. Unfortunately, tons and tons of unsold and expired (though still very valuable) products get sent to landfills. In fact, folks in the United States create over 92 billion pounds of food waste annually, according to Feeding America. But at least some retailers, like Sam's Club, are doing their part to reduce that number.

Much like what Whole Foods does with some of its leftover food supply, Sam's Club donates items that are still considered safe to eat to local food pantries as well as larger charities. As a matter of fact, Sam's Club and its parent company Walmart are among Feeding America's biggest donors, having collectively given over 7.5 billion pounds of fresh food to the organization. But what they do with expired food that's no longer fit for human consumption is really innovative. Thanks to a partnership with an organics recycling company called Denali, Sam's Club uses specialized technology that works to separate organic foodstuffs from their packaging so they can be reused in the agricultural sphere.

