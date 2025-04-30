Recall Alert: Popular Candy Pulled From Shelves At Major Retail Chains
Aside from their high price tag and fat content, there may be another reason to think twice before eating macadamia nuts. Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, a popular Hawaii-based candy manufacturer, has just voluntarily recalled some of its products sold at ACME Markets, Walmart, and Target. Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias were recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews. This issue could be life-threatening for anyone with severe allergies. Luckily, no allergic reactions have been reported. The issue seems to have been caught in time, so Mauna Loa will avoid the list of the most deadly recalled foods in U.S. history such as the one that affected Boar's Head deli meat in 2024.
The chocolate-covered nuts are manufactured by a third party, and the mistake was found during an internal quality control process conducted by Mauna Loa. The candy company took immediate action to recall the product, alerting the FDA and consumers. This incident is far from the only recall involving chocolate; Some of the biggest chocolate recalls in history include Nestlé Toll House recalling its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough in 2009 and 2023 as well as Betty Crocker recalling its Triple Chunk Brownie Mix in 2003.
How to know if you have an affected bag of Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias
The affected bags of the Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias were distributed across multiple retail locations in multiple states and regions, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virgina, Washington, Wisconsin, and Guam. The recall affects 0.6 and 4-ounce bags.
The affected 0.6-bags have a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 0 72992 05464 4 and is marked with one of two lot numbers: K5069C1 or K5069C2. Additionally, the best buy date is 10/2026. Affected 4-ounce bags have the UPC code 0 72992 05556 6 and either B4339E1 or B4340E1 as lot numbers. The best buy date is 07/2026. Be sure to check if you have these products as soon as possible — especially if you or a family member have an allergy to almonds or cashews. You can return the affected bags for a full refund. If you have any questions, contact Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company's customer service at 1-888-255-5998.