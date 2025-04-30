Recall Alert: Popular Candy Pulled From Shelves At Major Retail Chains

Aside from their high price tag and fat content, there may be another reason to think twice before eating macadamia nuts. Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, a popular Hawaii-based candy manufacturer, has just voluntarily recalled some of its products sold at ACME Markets, Walmart, and Target. Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias were recalled due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews. This issue could be life-threatening for anyone with severe allergies. Luckily, no allergic reactions have been reported. The issue seems to have been caught in time, so Mauna Loa will avoid the list of the most deadly recalled foods in U.S. history such as the one that affected Boar's Head deli meat in 2024.

Advertisement

The chocolate-covered nuts are manufactured by a third party, and the mistake was found during an internal quality control process conducted by Mauna Loa. The candy company took immediate action to recall the product, alerting the FDA and consumers. This incident is far from the only recall involving chocolate; Some of the biggest chocolate recalls in history include Nestlé Toll House recalling its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough in 2009 and 2023 as well as Betty Crocker recalling its Triple Chunk Brownie Mix in 2003.