The Biggest Chocolate Recalls In US History

We hate to think that anything could go wrong while making chocolatey sweets, but yes, even chocolate has problems. The details behind some of America's biggest chocolate recalls tell a flawed story, one that continues to expose the shortcomings of modern day food production, not only in the U.S. but worldwide. Issues or oversights stemming from inside chocolate factories have resulted in staggering amounts of dangerous chocolate products being removed from commercial distribution.

Can a few bites or sips of a chocolate treat really land people in the hospital? Absolutely. One of the biggest threats chocolate goods pose to consumers is the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk or nuts. These ingredients taste great with chocolate, but they also happen to be classified as major allergens by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). If a chocolate product's packaging doesn't include a warning for possible traces of certain allergens, it better not contain any.

Undeclared allergens, bacterial contamination, and other nefarious findings have kickstarted some significant chocolate and candy recalls in the U.S. Food manufacturers have an obligation to keep their customers safe, and it's up to either the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) or the FDA (or sometimes, both) to ensure mass-produced food and drink — including those made with chocolate — do not put the public's health at risk. The recalls on this list show a not-so-sweet side of the chocolate business.

