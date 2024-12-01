The 15 Most Deadly Recalled Foods In US History

With all of the food safety regulations that exist in the U.S. today, one would think the risk of contracting a deadly food borne illness is at an all-time low. This is not the case. In 2024 alone, the U.S. has seen over a dozen deaths associated with recalled foods.

No one should die from eating fresh produce or miscarry a child after having a sandwich, yet it happens. Historically, food manufacturers have struggled to uphold safety standards that prevent food borne pathogens from poisoning domestically consumed products. A lack in quality control testing on imported goods or unsanitary conditions inside processing plants are some of the root causes that allow contaminated food to reach consumers' hands.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are tasked with recalling potentially deadly foods that are available to the public. Too often, these federally-appointed agencies aren't aware of which foods are tainted until people get sick. The stories covered here illustrate instances where food recalls weren't issued soon enough, resulting in multiple deaths. The fact that many of these tragedies occurred recently, shows that the food industry's health and safety standards still have a long way to go.