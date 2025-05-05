6 Must-Buy Items New To Costco In May 2025

As can be expected from this blink-and-you'll-miss-it year, the month of May is already upon us. Along with the promise of warm weather and blooming flowers, a new month means that an assortment of brand-new items is debuting at Costco. While perusing the new selections at the popular warehouse retail chain, we came across quite a few enticing buys that we wanted to share. Our May list includes colorful chocolate candies, kitchen appliances, a juice cleanse kit, cast iron cookware, a home bar cocktail set, and cheesy, crunchy snacks.

Worth noting is that many of the products featured on Costco's "What's New" page, where we sourced these items, can't be found in stores. With the exception of the Sonoma Creamery Pepperoni Pizza Crisps, the rest of the items on this list are online-only exclusives. Products with this designation can only be purchased via Costco's website, with fees for shipping and handling already included. While online shopping does deprive you of the chance to score some of Costco's delicious robot-assisted pizza on sale at the chain's food court, it's fully worth it to snag amazing deals on one-of-a-kind products.