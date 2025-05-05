6 Must-Buy Items New To Costco In May 2025
As can be expected from this blink-and-you'll-miss-it year, the month of May is already upon us. Along with the promise of warm weather and blooming flowers, a new month means that an assortment of brand-new items is debuting at Costco. While perusing the new selections at the popular warehouse retail chain, we came across quite a few enticing buys that we wanted to share. Our May list includes colorful chocolate candies, kitchen appliances, a juice cleanse kit, cast iron cookware, a home bar cocktail set, and cheesy, crunchy snacks.
Worth noting is that many of the products featured on Costco's "What's New" page, where we sourced these items, can't be found in stores. With the exception of the Sonoma Creamery Pepperoni Pizza Crisps, the rest of the items on this list are online-only exclusives. Products with this designation can only be purchased via Costco's website, with fees for shipping and handling already included. While online shopping does deprive you of the chance to score some of Costco's delicious robot-assisted pizza on sale at the chain's food court, it's fully worth it to snag amazing deals on one-of-a-kind products.
Mae Fine Foods Bonbon
The Mae Fine Foods Bonbon Tray Bundle features 96 pieces of beautiful gourmet candy in 12 tempting flavors from two collections: Classic and Exotic. Flavors include Coffee Lovers, Key Lime, Sea Salt Vanilla, Bananas Foster, and more. These brightly colored bonbons, which are priced at $134.99 per gift box, make a wonderful Mother's Day gift thanks to their exquisite designs and vibrant hues.
Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ Compact Kitchen System
Preparing a fresh fruit smoothie recipe at home saves money, but you'll need the right equipment. The Nutribullet Ultra Plus+ Compact Kitchen System, available in an attractive and durable stainless steel finish, serves as a blender, food processor, and grinder for both spices and coffee beans. The best part? You get all three appliances for the affordable price of $149.99.
Pressed Juicery 3-day Beginner Juice Cleanse
If you've ever wanted to try a juice cleanse, Costco has just the item for you. Retailing for $89.99, the Pressed Juicery 3-day Beginner Juice Cleanse contains 24 total servings, with 18 bottles of juices and milks and six Wellness and Vitality shots. Juices come in enticing flavors like sweet apple and ginger, which ensures that you'll thoroughly enjoy your cleansing regimen.
Merten & Storck 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid
A versatile piece of cookware to be sure, Dutch ovens are ideal for a wide variety of tasty recipes, including homemade gumbo and short ribs. The Merten & Storck 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid comes in a convenient two-pack and is made from durable enameled cast iron. This cookware is handcrafted in Germany, and we suspect it's worth every penny of its $149.99 price tag.
Crafthouse Signature Gold Bartender Essentials Kit
Fulfill your dreams of being a home bartender with the Crafthouse Signature Gold Bartender Essentials Kit. For $79.99, you get a cocktail shaker, strainer, bar spoon, bottle opener, and a measuring glass, all of which come in an attractive polished brass finish. Mixology is an art form, and Costco can help you access the essential tools to hone your craft.
Sonoma Creamery Pepperoni Pizza Crisps
Some pinpoint the protein casein, which engages the brain's pleasure response, as the reason why cheese cravings are so powerful. However, you don't need to be a scientist to enjoy Costco's Sonoma Creamery Pepperoni Pizza Crisps. Made with mozzarella cheese and offering 13 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving, this satisfying snack retails for $13.99.