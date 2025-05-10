14 Pro Cooking Tips From Andrew Zimmern You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Considering how hectic most people's schedules are, it's understandable if you feel like you have to rush through the cooking process, especially if you're already starving. However, Andrew Zimmern tells home cooks that it's always worth taking the time to read the entire recipe before you lift a finger.

Some recipes use a single ingredient at different points in the cooking process, and someone who's rushing could end up dumping everything in at the wrong time. Another common mistake is not having everything prepared at the right time.

For example, you may need to prepare and set aside a sauce that you can dip into as soon as your dish is ready. If you're craving animal style fries, nothing would be more depressing than having cold, soggy fries because your caramelized onions or dressing weren't ready yet.

Andrew Zimmern also says that you can learn a lot about the quality of the recipe if you pay attention to the details. The greatest recipes are tested several times to work out the flaws, and the language will reflect those efforts. A basic banana bread recipe could instruct the baker to mash their bananas, while a leveled-up recipe may say to use a fork or potato masher instead of a blender to get the best texture.