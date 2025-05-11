11 Budget-Friendly Steaks Celebrity Chefs Love To Cook

Steak is a beloved dish enjoyed by many, including celebrity chefs who have mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak dinner. Even though grilling thick steaks evenly is no longer a mystery, many people still shy away from budget-friendly cuts, thinking they won't taste as good or cook well. We're here to tell you that it's all about technique. While fancy cuts of meat are used to make sure the end result is nothing short of amazing, chefs have figured out ways of making even the cheapest cuts the star of the show.

These celebrity chefs prove that steak doesn't have to be a luxurious Wagyu or a succulent tomahawk to be delicious — with skill and creativity, any cut can go from zero to hero in no time. We know how these celebrity chefs like to order their steak — now let's dive into the budget-friendly cuts they love to cook. From lean cuts that soak up marinades to naturally tender options that shine with simple seasonings, these underrated steaks offer incredible value without sacrificing flavor. Besides, learning how to cook with more affordable cuts of steak will help you become a more versatile and confident cook.

So, if you've been sticking to the same pricey cuts at the expense of your budget, it's time to rethink your steak game. The next time you're at the butcher or grocery store, keep an open mind, and maybe a little space on your grill for these delicious, celebrity chef-approved picks.