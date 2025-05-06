The Nearly Century-Old Florida Restaurant Only Reachable By Boat
Tucked away on a secluded peninsula in Lighthouse Point, Florida, Cap's Place Island Restaurant is a voyage through time. Founded in 1928 by Eugene Theodore "Cap" Knight, a former rum-runner and boat captain, and businessman Albert Hasis, the storied establishment began its colorful life as Club Unique, a Prohibition-era speakeasy and gambling den. Accessible only by boat, the restaurant has long intrigued visitors with its bootlegger mystique. In the early days, patrons would flash their car headlights across the Intracoastal Waterway to signal for a rowboat pickup. The ritual continues today with a complimentary motor launch.
Cap's Place is best known for its fresh, local seafood. The entrée menu features the catch of the day, often featuring wahoo, cobia, snapper, mahi mahi, and Pompano, a regional species prized for its delicate flavor. Longtime favorites such as Scottish salmon, scallops, shrimp, calamari, Maine lobster, and Maryland-style crab cakes round out the seafood offerings. For land-based appetites, the kitchen also serves up tender steaks and juicy boneless chicken breast. Cap's takes pride in allowing diners to choose their preferred preparation methods — broiled, char-grilled, baked, pan-fried, pan-roasted, deep-fried, blackened Cajun style, or island scampi style (bathed in a luscious mix of butter, garlic, and white wine).
Cap's Place is a delicious destination
Cap's Place honors Florida's culinary heritage with bold flavors and no-frills techniques. The lineup of starters and sides includes fried calamari, escargot, house-smoked fish dip, bacon-wrapped scallops, shrimp cocktail, a hearts of palm salad, and spicy Cajun fish bites. Cap's also boasts a thoughtfully curated wine list and full bar, with selections that complement the seafood-centric menu — harkening back to its speakeasy roots.
The journey to Cap's Place is a key part of its allure. Guests begin their experience by checking in at the dockside reception. From there, they embark on a brief ride across the Intracoastal Waterway. Upon arrival, the warm glow of lanterns, the rustic charm of the wood-paneled walls, and the intimate tables create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. The dining room is adorned with nautical artifacts, newspaper clippings, and historic photographs. The outdoor patio offers breathtaking views of the water, painting a serene backdrop for sipping wine and enjoying a meal.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1990, Cap's Place holds the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in Broward County. Over the decades, it has welcomed an eclectic roster of guests, from Hollywood legend Gloria Swanson and music icon George Harrison to world leaders Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, who reportedly dined together in the "Yellow Room" during a wartime visit in January of 1942. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or chasing Old Florida nostalgia, Cap's Place delivers an unforgettable experience.