The Nearly Century-Old Florida Restaurant Only Reachable By Boat

Cap's Place honors Florida's culinary heritage with bold flavors and no-frills techniques. The lineup of starters and sides includes fried calamari, escargot, house-smoked fish dip, bacon-wrapped scallops, shrimp cocktail, a hearts of palm salad, and spicy Cajun fish bites. Cap's also boasts a thoughtfully curated wine list and full bar, with selections that complement the seafood-centric menu — harkening back to its speakeasy roots.

The journey to Cap's Place is a key part of its allure. Guests begin their experience by checking in at the dockside reception. From there, they embark on a brief ride across the Intracoastal Waterway. Upon arrival, the warm glow of lanterns, the rustic charm of the wood-paneled walls, and the intimate tables create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. The dining room is adorned with nautical artifacts, newspaper clippings, and historic photographs. The outdoor patio offers breathtaking views of the water, painting a serene backdrop for sipping wine and enjoying a meal.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1990, Cap's Place holds the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in Broward County. Over the decades, it has welcomed an eclectic roster of guests, from Hollywood legend Gloria Swanson and music icon George Harrison to world leaders Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, who reportedly dined together in the "Yellow Room" during a wartime visit in January of 1942. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or chasing Old Florida nostalgia, Cap's Place delivers an unforgettable experience.