Give These Liquors And Cocktails A Boost With A Pinch Of Salt

Salt might not be the first thing you think to add to your drink — unless it's rimming a margarita glass. But a pinch of salt in the right place can transform a cocktail or even a neat pour of spirits. It doesn't make your drink taste salty (unless you overdo it), but it does make it taste better.

Salt brings out sweetness, rounds off bitterness, and smooths harsh edges. That's why bartenders have started to use it more creatively — not just on the rim, but mixed directly into drinks or dropped into spirits like bourbon, tequila, or rum. You can add salt directly to the drink, but many bartenders use a 20% saline solution to get a more even mix and avoid any graininess.

Think of it like seasoning food. If something tastes flat or unbalanced, a pinch of salt can bring it into focus. Drinks are no different. Salt enhances the other flavors. It can make fruity cocktails more fruity or balance out an alcohol-heavy cocktail that might taste harsh if not made perfectly. And if you think it seems weird to put salt in something sweet, consider how cookies and cakes often contain a little salt.

So, if you've ever found your cocktail just a little too sharp, bitter, or bland, it might not need more sugar or citrus. It might just need salt. Even a perfectly good cocktail can ascend to greatness with a pinch or two. Here's where to start — and what to try it in first.