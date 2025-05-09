The Hot Dog Recall That Disrupted New York City's Iconic Vendors

Few foods are more closely associated with the hustle and bustle of NYC than the city's iconic hot dogs, served from countless carts set on street corners throughout Manhattan and other boroughs. Though there might be differences in price, available toppings, or other food and drinks sold, there's one thing that's likely to be the same from stand to stand: the use of Sabrett hot dogs, the New York area's most popular brand. While this can allow diners to eat their franks confidently (not always an easy feat, considering how hot dogs are made), the flip side of this consistency is that when something goes wrong at the source, the effects are significant and widespread. That's exactly what happened following a Sabrett recall that occurred in 2017.

The issue came to light in June of that year when Marathon Enterprises Inc., the company behind Sabrett, discovered that nearly 7.2 million pounds of hot dogs, cocktail franks, sausages, and salami had been contaminated with bone fragments. Troublingly, one person suffered a minor mouth injury before the issue was brought to light.

A more significant impact was likely felt by New York's street food vendors who sold the Sabrett dogs beneath the familiar blue-and-yellow branded umbrellas shading many stands. Though recall rules allowed buyers to return their hot dogs for a refund, there's no replacing the time, hassle, and lost sales many likely faced as they dealt with the contaminated product and secured a replacement for hungry New Yorkers.