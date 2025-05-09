Once-Struggling Seafood Restaurant Chains Making A Comeback

Starting in the 1970s, Red Lobster was many Americans' go-to for casual, affordable seafood. Thanks to offerings like its popcorn shrimp and eventually its beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits (which you can recreate at home with our recipe), this chain spread across the U.S. and brought coastal flavors inland. As decades passed, however, consumer habits changed along with the economy, and casual sit-down chains suffered from the rapid disappearance of the middle class. A May 2024 bankruptcy filing (often blamed on Red Lobster's overzealous endless shrimp promotion, at least in part) signaled to many that the seafood chain was going under, but in September 2024, the tides turned.

This was thanks to Fortress Investment Group, which acquired the Red Lobster brand through a newly created entity, RL Investor Holdings LLC, and provided $60 million to help the struggling chain get back on its proverbial feet. The month prior, Red Lobster also welcomed a new CEO — Damola Adamolekun, formerly the CEO of P.F. Chang's — and began closing restaurants to streamline operations.

Red Lobster officially exited bankruptcy on September 16, 2024 and has taken steps to revitalize its brand. One of these was trimming down the menu while reintroducing old favorites, like hush puppies, lobster pappardelle pasta, and even Lobsterfest, an annual menu promotion that wrapped up its initial return on April 20, 2025. The company also updated its tartar sauce recipe and notably discontinued its infamous endless shrimp promotion, which was made a permanent menu fixture prior to the bankruptcy filing. To attract millennial and Gen Z diners, the chain will also start "offering premium ingredients and a more vibrant dining atmosphere," per Food Chain Magazine.