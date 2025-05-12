Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The Best Samples, According To Customers?

Let's be honest here: Between the fact that there never seems to be enough hours in the day for everything we need to do to the challenges we face with deciding what we're going to make for multiple meals, grocery shopping is a hassle. Even heading to stores like Costco and Sam's Club can be intimidating, even if we have a list of go-to items and standard buys. But there's a plus side, and that's the fact that there is something that makes shopping much more bearable: free samples.

Who doesn't love free samples? Those sample tables that you'll find throughout both Costco and Sam's Club are like an oasis in the desert, giving us just enough fuel to soldier on, keep shopping, and hopefully send us coasting through the inevitably long checkout lines so we can get home and get into comfy pants. There's also a good chance that you might get some serious dinner inspiration from samples, or discover your next must-buy purchase.

While there are perks to shopping at both stores, free samples is a big one. So, we asked: Which store has the biggest, best, and better selection of samples? While we did have big thoughts on this ourselves, we wanted to know what other customers on both sides of the fence had to say. So, we headed out to social media to do a lot of digging and come up with a definitive answer on which store comes out on top in the sample game.