You're Eating These 3 Cuts Of Chicken In Every McDonald's Nugget
It's a question for the ages: What's really in McDonald's chicken nuggets? Along with ingredients like enriched flour, vegetable oil, and various spices, the mighty McNugget also contains three cuts of chicken. Each nugget consists of rib, tenderloin, and breast meat that's combined and marinated before being coated in a crispy tempura batter. While virtually every fast food restaurant offers chicken nuggets, McDonald's remains a top-tier choice for many consumers.
The iconic chain introduced Chicken McNuggets in select markets in 1981, adding them to its regular menu in 1983. They caught on quickly, as McNuggets were added to international menus soon after their debut and remain a McDonald's staple. To show just how devoted the restaurant is to chicken quality, McDonald's ceased using antibiotic-treated chicken in its menu in 2016. Antibiotic use in the fast-food industry is a major issue, as it contributes to antibiotic resistance. Overuse of antibiotics is one reason resistance occurs, and their presence in the food is a likely major contributor.
How three cuts of chicken make for a more flavorful nugget
When it comes to cuts of chicken, many people are familiar with the differences between dark and white meat. Dark meat is fattier with a more pronounced flavor and increased moisture, and you may be surprised to learn that dark meat Chicken McNuggets used to be a thing. However, McDonald's switched to all-white-meat McNuggets in 2003.
The variations between different cuts of white meat might not be as evident. Breast meat is a popular selection when it comes to chicken, perhaps due to its subtler flavor that makes it a good vehicle for marinades, spices, and sauces. Chicken breasts can also contain a bit of rib meat, which is sometimes left attached to enhance the moisture and flavor of the meat. (This is often referred to as a split breast.) As for tenderloin, it's a common component of chicken strips and tenders. Located beneath the breast, tenderloin is similar to rib meat in that it's a lot juicier than breast meat. Keep in mind that breast meat often has issues with dryness due to the lack of fat, which McDonald's subverts by incorporating more tender cuts and marinating the chicken before breading it, both of which are classic ways to boost juiciness.