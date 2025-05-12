You're Eating These 3 Cuts Of Chicken In Every McDonald's Nugget

When it comes to cuts of chicken, many people are familiar with the differences between dark and white meat. Dark meat is fattier with a more pronounced flavor and increased moisture, and you may be surprised to learn that dark meat Chicken McNuggets used to be a thing. However, McDonald's switched to all-white-meat McNuggets in 2003.

The variations between different cuts of white meat might not be as evident. Breast meat is a popular selection when it comes to chicken, perhaps due to its subtler flavor that makes it a good vehicle for marinades, spices, and sauces. Chicken breasts can also contain a bit of rib meat, which is sometimes left attached to enhance the moisture and flavor of the meat. (This is often referred to as a split breast.) As for tenderloin, it's a common component of chicken strips and tenders. Located beneath the breast, tenderloin is similar to rib meat in that it's a lot juicier than breast meat. Keep in mind that breast meat often has issues with dryness due to the lack of fat, which McDonald's subverts by incorporating more tender cuts and marinating the chicken before breading it, both of which are classic ways to boost juiciness.