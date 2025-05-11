Why You May Want To Avoid This Ruth's Chris Steak House Location

A restaurant known for high prices and high quality, Ruth's Chris Steak House has more to offer than just a confusing name (which resulted from owner Ruth Fertel's contractual obligations that stopped her from using the restaurant's original name in a new location). With more than 140 stores spread out over 21 countries, you can't argue with the success of this iconic chain. However, not all locations are on the same level in terms of quality, and one location in particular has received a lot of bad buzz from customers unlucky enough to dine there.

According to Tripadvisor, the Reno, Nevada Ruth's Chris Steak House currently has a sizable portion of "terrible" reviews, which pull no punches when describing the restaurant. As one reviewer explained, their steaks didn't arrive for an hour and a half, and when they finally got to the table, the diner found them "too done, gristly and not much flavor." Another reviewer wrote, "All dishes were mediocre at best ... Steak was over cooked, low quality ... and lobster was very fishy."

The Reno location didn't fare much better on Yelp. One customer described the restaurant as "a mess for a high end steakhouse," while another claimed that their New York strip was "way too fatty and the steak was gristly, tough and chewy." Plenty of reviewers also mentioned poor service and reservation cancellations initiated by the restaurant at the last minute.