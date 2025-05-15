The Ups And Downs Of Matty Matheson's Life And Career Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matty Matheson's face is a pretty familiar one these days. He is of course making waves with a leading performance on FX's "The Bear," a show that he has described as an accurate depiction of the stress often found in the restaurant business. Matheson would know ... He has, after all, worked as a chef for the entirety of his professional life. To say that this journey has been an absolute roller coaster would be a serious understatement.

Beyond the bubbly face that audiences now know from television and various YouTube channels, Matheson has endured some very extreme highs and lows in pursuit of his dreams. So stark have his fortunes been, that the 43-year-old Canadian chef can talk about going from nearly losing his life to becoming a multi-restaurant proprietor and a two-time bestselling cookbook author, among many other achievements.

Matty Matheson has also faced ups and downs inside his various business ventures, all with the support of his wife and children. This article charts every major landmark on the path that has brought him to where he is today, for better or for worse.