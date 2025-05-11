The 300,000 Pound Hot Dog And Sausage Recall That Shook The US

Hydrolyzed soy protein is a common food additive that's typically used as a flavor enhancer when incorporated into meat products (or in the case of the 2018 Kent Quality Foods recall, incorporated into the product's spice blend). This additive is made by a chemical process called hydrolysis, which reduces protein molecules into amino acids. Along with soy, hydrolyzed proteins can also be made with wheat and corn.

Consumers should be able to tell fact from fiction when it comes to common myths about soy, such as claims that soy causes early puberty (research shows that soy consumption has no effect on when a person experiences puberty). Soybeans are also a great source of protein, and they contain lots of essential vitamins and minerals. Despite these nutritional benefits, soy is highly problematic for people with allergies and intolerances. Soy allergies are associated with symptoms like stomach cramping, hives, and nausea, but they can also cause anaphylaxis, which can impair breathing significantly and may even require emergency medical attention.

Along with financial setbacks, food recalls can also cause significant reputational damage to the companies involved. However, it appears that Kent Quality Foods is still in the process of manufacturing sausages and hot dogs, which shows that it's possible for a business to bounce back after a major quality issue.