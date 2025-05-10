This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Pound Cake You Can Buy

Pound cakes seem like the height of baking simplicity. Traditionally, pound cake recipes were just 1 pound of flour, 1 pound of butter, 1 pound of eggs, and 1 pound of sugar. However, as baking expanded from a small-scale or home activity to a massive commercial operation, the possibilities for subtly tweaking and changing pound cake's flavor, texture, and other factors increased dramatically. Since it's not always easy to figure out which cake is best, Mashed sampled and ranked store-bought pound cakes from worst to best. The clear winner? Fresh Market Vanilla Pound Cake.

We sampled eight commercially baked pound cakes in all, assessed for desirable characteristics like dense texture, buttery flavor, yellow hue, and any additional flavorings. Fresh Market's Vanilla Pound Cake "hits the nail on the head" on these factors according to our reviewer, who dubbed it "easily the best one we tried."

She described the cake's moist texture as "substantial and hearty" with a light crumb. Appearance-wise, she concluded, "just one look at that cracked open, domed top with a pale yellow inside, and you know this cake is going to be good."