This Is Hands Down The Best Store-Bought Pound Cake You Can Buy
Pound cakes seem like the height of baking simplicity. Traditionally, pound cake recipes were just 1 pound of flour, 1 pound of butter, 1 pound of eggs, and 1 pound of sugar. However, as baking expanded from a small-scale or home activity to a massive commercial operation, the possibilities for subtly tweaking and changing pound cake's flavor, texture, and other factors increased dramatically. Since it's not always easy to figure out which cake is best, Mashed sampled and ranked store-bought pound cakes from worst to best. The clear winner? Fresh Market Vanilla Pound Cake.
We sampled eight commercially baked pound cakes in all, assessed for desirable characteristics like dense texture, buttery flavor, yellow hue, and any additional flavorings. Fresh Market's Vanilla Pound Cake "hits the nail on the head" on these factors according to our reviewer, who dubbed it "easily the best one we tried."
She described the cake's moist texture as "substantial and hearty" with a light crumb. Appearance-wise, she concluded, "just one look at that cracked open, domed top with a pale yellow inside, and you know this cake is going to be good."
First in flavor but hard to find for some
Still, where Fresh Market's Vanilla Pound Cake really shined was in the most important area: flavor. It earned the title of best-tasting pound cake on our list, thanks in part to tasty but subtle additions like a powdered sugar topping. Our reviewer noted the versatile cake could pair equally well with ice cream, chocolate, or fruit.
Like every food item, there are also some downsides or drawbacks to keep in mind. Despite this cake excelling on the fundamentals, those who live west of the Mississippi will be hard-pressed to find it, as the vast majority of Fresh Market's stores are in the eastern half of the country, with zero locations even in highly populated states like Texas and California. Also worth noting is that our review didn't take price into account. The first-place Fresh Market option typically costs several dollars more than other, lower-ranked choices, which might be a significant factor for budget-minded shoppers.
There's no need to expend the time and effort required to bake and upgrade a basic pound cake yourself if you're looking for quality. Keep this familiar, delicious favorite in mind the next time you need a quick, reliable dessert or snack.