Store Bought Pound Cake, Ranked Worst To Best

Pound cake is a simple and unassuming confection. It gets its name based on the ingredients: one pound each of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs. This makes remembering the basics of the cake easy and also makes it infinitely customizable. It also leaves some room for improvement. A little salt here and a hint of vanilla there all go to punch up the flavor of this delicious cake.

Even with its simplicity, however, not everyone wants to make their own cake at home, and we get it, especially if that means turning on the oven during an excessively hot day. The good news is that many grocery store chains offer pound cakes in their bakery, and classic packaged baked goods companies such as Sara Lee and Entenmann's include pound cakes in their lineup. This means you will never have to go without one of these sweet treats; the bad news is the range in quality of these cakes is excessive.

We sat down and tried eight store-bought pound cakes, to determine which ones were worth buying and which ones were better left on the shelf. To find the best cake, we looked at the appearance, consistency, and overall taste of the cakes, and we'll explain more about our methodology at the end. The perfect pound cake isn't too light, and it offers a rustic yet delectable crumb. Did any of the ones we tried reach perfection? Read on to find out more.