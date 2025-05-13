The Worst Canned Ham Brand You'll Find At The Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Did you know that canned meat can be used in a variety of innovative ways? For instance, salmon can be added to pasta for a more flavorful dish, while ham is an excellent addition to even the best mac and cheese recipes. Although Spam is often the first item you think of when imagining canned ham, there are plenty of other brands to choose from when it comes to this convenient ingredient. Choosing the best brand can be tough, so we're here to warn you about a particular canned ham that should be avoided if you care about your taste buds.

Bristol cooked ham looks like your typical canned meat product, but its lackluster reviews are very telling in regards to its quality. On the Walmart website, Bristol cooked ham has a high percentage of 1-star reviews at the time of this writing, and consumers pulled no punches when discussing the product.

One reviewer wrote, "The taste is awful! How did they mess up something as simple as canned ham?" while another declared that the product was "not for human consumption." Bristol cooked ham didn't fare much better on Amazon, though opinions were more nuanced than on the Walmart site. That doesn't make the poor reviews any less scathing, however; one Amazon reviewer described this product as "unquestionably and undeniably the worst ham I've ever eaten in my 71 years of life."