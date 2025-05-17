What's Come Out About Wendy's Founder Dave Thomas After He Died

Growing up as an adopted kid, Dave Thomas had a difficult relationship with his family. His adopted mother died when he was 5 years old, and his adopted father was not affectionate and often abusive. Thomas recalled his dad scolding him for getting fired from his first couple of jobs for simply being under the legal working age. Some of that complicated dynamic got passed down a generation in Thomas' relationship with his own five children.

A few stories documenting this came out during Thomas' lifetime, but online chatter about it has reemerged after his death. He spent most of his time on the road managing his developing fast-food empire when his kids were growing up. In a 1990 People article, his son Ken revealed that his dad didn't really know how to be with his kids. He wasn't the kind of dad who changed diapers or even liked to be home with the family in those days. His daughter Pam related that her mother held the house together as her dad was always tired from work.

Thomas admitted he was a tough father to get along with and likely affected by his own challenging upbringing. He called out the importance of family in his adoption charity, but revealed that being around his kids too much would bother him. Nevertheless, that uneasy relationship seemed to improve as his children reached adulthood, and they have tried to carry on their father's legacy by purchasing several Wendy's since his passing. Melinda "Wendy" Thomas has been the most vocal and often celebrates her father's legacy with adoption causes in articles published after his death.