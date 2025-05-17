Improve Your Cheap Whiskey With These Flavor Enhancing Mixers

The world of whiskey is large. With countless varieties — from scotch and bourbon to Irish or Tennessee whiskey — and plenty of amazing distilleries, whiskey has become a beloved liquor in nearly all corners of the globe. These passionate whiskey lovers have strong opinions on everything from the best type of whiskey to the top distilleries to the best whiskey mixers.

And while certain whiskeys deserve to be savored in their purest forms, not all whiskey is created equally. Top-shelf liquor may be delicious on its own, but the cheaper varieties sometimes need a little something extra to make them more palatable — and that's where the best whiskey mixers come in. We reached out to experts Chris Walster, whiskey connoisseur from The Cask Connoisseur, and Mark Littler, owner and editor In chief at The Whiskey Wash, to determine which mixers are the best to enhance the flavor of low-cost whiskeys to make them more palatable. Read on to discover our top picks.