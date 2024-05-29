13 Ways To Use Up Leftover Pickle Juice

Getting to the last few pickles in the jar is always disappointing, but we have good news: It doesn't have to be a seemingly inevitable moment of sadness. Instead of finishing off the last pickle or two and then throwing the brine away, you should definitely save it — and there are a surprising number of reasons as to why.

Pickle juice has long been a favorite drink for athletes, who count on it to help keep muscle cramps and pain away — and yes, it really does work. Studies have shown that vinegar-rich pickle juice consumed in moderation could be linked to managing blood sugar levels, improving gut health, lowering cholesterol, and even helping you stay hydrated (via Healthline). All that's a win, especially considering it's already on hand if your family loves pickles (and who doesn't). Another bonus? It does all that without many of the additives that are commonly found in sports drinks.

Drinking pickle juice straight is great (again, in moderation, considering its sodium levels), but that's not the only reason you should put that otherwise empty jar back in the fridge. Pickle juice has a ton of uses, and that's what we're here to talk about. While you might not think of pickle juice as an ingredient, you absolutely should. It deserves a place of its own in your fridge, and it turns out that it's so versatile, you might find yourself buying jars not for the pickles, but the flavor of the juice that's left behind.