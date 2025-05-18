10 Bettergoods Items From Walmart That Are Worth Every Penny

Not satisfied with the same old corn based tortilla chips bettergoods has come up with a version that uses cassava flour instead. These chips are enhanced with Hatch chile flavor and fried in avocado oil, distinguishing them even further from the usual triangular crisps. My main concern was the texture. Would this alternative flour be too different from what I already know and love in popular grocery store brand tortilla chips? Reviewers love how similar bettergoods chips are to the usual brands, and it's important in life to try new things, so I put aside my apprehension and happily discovered that these highly rated crisps aren't missing anything, and in fact may be a step up from the overly-familiar corn based strips.

After a generous sampling session, I've decided I have a new favorite flavored tortilla chip in these cassava flour crisps. The seasoning introduces just the right amount of verdant pepper without being overly spicy, and the chips are as crisp and easy to chew as regular corn-based chips. Other than reading the facts on the bag, I would never have known these weren't Tostitos or Doritos. I only meant to try a couple but they were so tasty I just kept reaching back into the bag and taking a couple more. The delicate reimagining of how Dorito showers its chips with flavor dust should make for some interesting conversation around the snack table at your next party. As for me, I'll be heading back to Walmart for a second bag once this one is empty.