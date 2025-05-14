Why Travelers Are Banned From Bringing Mexican Bologna Into The US

Although there were folks who once considered it a lesser deli meat, today, bologna is all the rage. Some stylish restaurants like New Orleans' Turkey and the Wolf even serve gourmet bologna sandwiches. Still, the idea that someone might take the enormous risk of smuggling the processed pink lunch meat over the border from Mexico into the U.S. (for any reason) seems outlandish.

Yet, despite the fact that this is unequivocally against the law, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confiscated hundreds of pounds of it from smugglers. So, international travelers should take note before trying to slip some in their luggage.

Why is bringing Mexican bologna into the U.S. illegal? Pork products from foreign countries affected by certain animal diseases are strictly prohibited from entering the states to protect American livestock from the spread of illnesses like swine fever or foot-and-mouth disease, which inhibits hooved animals from putting on weight or producing milk. Outbreaks of this nature can have disastrous consequences for the animals' health, the national food supply, and the economy. For this reason, folks caught bringing banned meat over the border can be slapped with hefty fines up to $10,000.