This Nearly Century-Old Georgia Restaurant Is The World's Largest Drive-In — And Still Going Strong

Most modern diners are accustomed to the convenience of zipping into a drive-thru lane to grab a bite from a fast food spot. However, before drive-thru windows (a concept with a bit of a murky origin) were everywhere, there was a slightly different dining option for those who didn't want to sit down in a restaurant to eat — the drive-in. The Varsity, which opened in Atlanta in 1928, bills itself as "The World's Largest Drive-In Restaurant" and is one of the few remaining spots where you can still experience the mix of nostalgia and convenience that comes with this unique style of dining.

The first drive-in restaurant opened in Texas back in 1921, but the concept exploded in popularity by the 1950s, thanks to car culture and the postwar economic boom. The premise was simple: You'd drive to the establishment, park, and wait for a "carhop" to come to your vehicle to take your order. Then, they'd bring out your food, which you could enjoy in your car. Drive-ins began popping up in countless cities across America, sometimes with playful themes and eye-catching structures, like restaurants shaped like coffee pots or frogs.

When founder Frank Gordy opened The Varsity, it was a small structure with a counter and walk-up window. Just over two decades later, in 1950, it employed almost 130 carhops who brought diners their much-beloved hamburgers, which were likewise becoming increasingly popular in that era.