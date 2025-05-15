This Nearly Century-Old Georgia Restaurant Is The World's Largest Drive-In — And Still Going Strong
Most modern diners are accustomed to the convenience of zipping into a drive-thru lane to grab a bite from a fast food spot. However, before drive-thru windows (a concept with a bit of a murky origin) were everywhere, there was a slightly different dining option for those who didn't want to sit down in a restaurant to eat — the drive-in. The Varsity, which opened in Atlanta in 1928, bills itself as "The World's Largest Drive-In Restaurant" and is one of the few remaining spots where you can still experience the mix of nostalgia and convenience that comes with this unique style of dining.
The first drive-in restaurant opened in Texas back in 1921, but the concept exploded in popularity by the 1950s, thanks to car culture and the postwar economic boom. The premise was simple: You'd drive to the establishment, park, and wait for a "carhop" to come to your vehicle to take your order. Then, they'd bring out your food, which you could enjoy in your car. Drive-ins began popping up in countless cities across America, sometimes with playful themes and eye-catching structures, like restaurants shaped like coffee pots or frogs.
When founder Frank Gordy opened The Varsity, it was a small structure with a counter and walk-up window. Just over two decades later, in 1950, it employed almost 130 carhops who brought diners their much-beloved hamburgers, which were likewise becoming increasingly popular in that era.
Expansion — and the modern era
The Atlanta location became a destination spot, with carhops that earned near-celebrity status. For example, funnyman Julius "Nipsey" Russell honed his comedic chops at The Varsity in the quest for more tips as a carhop. While running endless trays of food out to cars may seem like an exhausting job, being a carhop at The Varsity was a coveted position. (According to the restaurant, one carhop in the 1950s claimed to have earned almost $12,000 in tips in a year — equivalent to over $160,000 today.)
In 1960, The Varsity expanded its capacity with the construction of the cheekily named "Lunching Pad," an area that could accommodate 630 cars . The 1950s and 1960s were the heyday of drive-in restaurants, and though they began to decline in popularity, The Varsity wasn't about to get left behind. Rather than abandoning the concept that it did so well, the restaurant expanded to offer more dine-in seating, added catering in 1990, and by 2011, had six food trucks in operation.
Through it all, The Varsity menu has stayed true to its roots, offering staples such as hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, and milkshakes. If The Varsity's story whet your appetite for drive-ins, we have a list of the best drive-in restaurant in every state, so you can visit the few legends that remain.