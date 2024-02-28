This Is How People Cooked & Ate Hamburgers In The 1950s

It's an image easily conjured up in the minds of Americans — the quintessential 1950s diner. There's a checkered floor, a jukebox, stools and tables alike, and throngs of customers in poodle skirts and letterman jackets. But what stands to finish off the picture-perfect scene in your mind's eye? Why, a juicy, retro hamburger sitting on the counter, of course — the pinnacle of 1950s fast food perfection.

But little did you know, that hamburger you're imagining was quite different from the burger you're likely used to seeing in modern-day restaurants. Even the way you cook your version of the dish at home likely varies from how it was done in the middle of the 20th century. Burgers have evolved over the years, and in the '50s, they were just beginning to hit their stride. In a sense, the hamburgers of yesterday paved the way for the hamburgers of today.

But how exactly did these original takes differ in aspects like taste, texture, and makeup from that of the more modern variants, you might wonder? We peeled back all the more recent burger innovations to find out. From drive-ins to sticks of butter to some rather interesting kitchen appliances, here's how people cooked and ate hamburgers in the 1950s.