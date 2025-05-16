You Should Be Adding Salt To Whiskey. Here's Why
Most people are familiar with the salted rims that accompany margaritas. This cocktail accoutrement helps strike the optimal flavor balance between ingredients like tequila, citrus, and fruit juice. Salt can enhance the flavor profiles of many other cocktails and liquors, as well, including whiskey.
Whiskey can sometimes pick up bitter notes from the charred oak barrels in which it's aged, and salt tempers those notes for a better-balanced taste. In this case, salt can be added to whiskey on its own, or it can be incorporated into whiskey cocktails to tie all the disparate ingredients into one tasty flavor bomb.
Whether you're talking about food or beverages, a measured portion of salt turns the dial down on less pleasant flavors and amplifies others. You can even experiment with different types of salt to enhance whiskey and whiskey-based beverages. While plain old table salt will get the job done, using smoked salt in its place adds richness and complexity to the inherent flavors in whiskey. On the other hand, sea salt has a more mineral-like taste, which makes it a good pairing for fruit-based whiskey cocktails that err on the sweet side. Adding complexity to these drinks saves them from being overly cloying and one-note.
Tips and tricks for adding salt to whiskey and other drinks
When it comes to incorporating salt into whiskey, you can add the granules directly to the beverage, or you can use a more involved method. For instance, you can concoct a salt tincture by combining 1 part salt with 4 parts water and shaking the solution vigorously to ensure it's thoroughly mixed. When making a salt tincture, we recommend using distilled water as your liquid, as this purified version lacks the minerals that can potentially alter the tincture's flavor profile. Once the solution is fully mixed, add it to the whiskey sparingly, and be sure to sample the beverage before adding more.
Another technique entails crafting your own salt-infused liqueur at home, which is perfect for adding a bit of flair to your whiskey-based cocktails. While homemade liqueur often contains sweet ingredients, you can create a savory version by combining salt with select herbs and spices.
To ensure a perfect addition to your whiskey cocktail, consider the golden ratio for infusing flavored liquor at home: combine 1 part flavoring (such as a salt and herb blend, plus garlic or chiles) with 3 parts base liquor (vodka is a good choice since it lacks a distinct flavor). You can leave this mixture to infuse for as little as one day or as long as a few weeks. Just be sure to place it in a cool, dark area of your home to deter spoilage.