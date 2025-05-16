You Should Be Adding Salt To Whiskey. Here's Why

Most people are familiar with the salted rims that accompany margaritas. This cocktail accoutrement helps strike the optimal flavor balance between ingredients like tequila, citrus, and fruit juice. Salt can enhance the flavor profiles of many other cocktails and liquors, as well, including whiskey.

Whiskey can sometimes pick up bitter notes from the charred oak barrels in which it's aged, and salt tempers those notes for a better-balanced taste. In this case, salt can be added to whiskey on its own, or it can be incorporated into whiskey cocktails to tie all the disparate ingredients into one tasty flavor bomb.

Whether you're talking about food or beverages, a measured portion of salt turns the dial down on less pleasant flavors and amplifies others. You can even experiment with different types of salt to enhance whiskey and whiskey-based beverages. While plain old table salt will get the job done, using smoked salt in its place adds richness and complexity to the inherent flavors in whiskey. On the other hand, sea salt has a more mineral-like taste, which makes it a good pairing for fruit-based whiskey cocktails that err on the sweet side. Adding complexity to these drinks saves them from being overly cloying and one-note.