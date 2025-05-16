This Vietnamese City Is A Foodie Paradise With Cheap Street Eats And World-Class Seafood

Located in Southeastern Vietnam just along the Saigon River is a food lover's paradise called Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). Once under French colonial rule, later occupied by Japan, and now unified as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, you'd be hard-pressed to find a metropolitan area with more history and a wider expanse of cultures and flavors. These are on display in countless fine dining restaurants, cafes, and push-carts alike.

The city is comprised of 24 named or numbered districts, which makes mapping out your food route a little easier. In the HCMC's downtown area, District 1, you'll find loads of outdoor dining and all the Vietnamese classics like banh mi, pho, and spring rolls. If you haven't already, a banh mi sandwich is one of those Vietnamese dishes you simply must try at least once — especially if you find yourself in its country of origin. While the iteration you might find in the northern city of Hanoi includes cold cut meats, pate, and loads of cilantro, Ho Chi Minh's version boasts more tropical flavors like sweet barbecue pork, pickled papaya, and chiles. The shop Bánh mì Huỳnh Hoa is a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, gỏi cuốn, Vietnamese spring rolls, are one of the best street foods you can buy for $1. Typically made with pork, shrimp, and an arrangement of fresh vegetables and herbs wrapped neatly in translucent rice paper, the refreshing dish — served cold — is like a handheld salad. With the help of some unbelievable dipping sauce, you can taste your way through the city's many spring rolls.