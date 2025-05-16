This Vietnamese City Is A Foodie Paradise With Cheap Street Eats And World-Class Seafood
Located in Southeastern Vietnam just along the Saigon River is a food lover's paradise called Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC). Once under French colonial rule, later occupied by Japan, and now unified as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, you'd be hard-pressed to find a metropolitan area with more history and a wider expanse of cultures and flavors. These are on display in countless fine dining restaurants, cafes, and push-carts alike.
The city is comprised of 24 named or numbered districts, which makes mapping out your food route a little easier. In the HCMC's downtown area, District 1, you'll find loads of outdoor dining and all the Vietnamese classics like banh mi, pho, and spring rolls. If you haven't already, a banh mi sandwich is one of those Vietnamese dishes you simply must try at least once — especially if you find yourself in its country of origin. While the iteration you might find in the northern city of Hanoi includes cold cut meats, pate, and loads of cilantro, Ho Chi Minh's version boasts more tropical flavors like sweet barbecue pork, pickled papaya, and chiles. The shop Bánh mì Huỳnh Hoa is a fan favorite.
Meanwhile, gỏi cuốn, Vietnamese spring rolls, are one of the best street foods you can buy for $1. Typically made with pork, shrimp, and an arrangement of fresh vegetables and herbs wrapped neatly in translucent rice paper, the refreshing dish — served cold — is like a handheld salad. With the help of some unbelievable dipping sauce, you can taste your way through the city's many spring rolls.
Ho Chi Minh City is a soup lover's dream
If you're looking for something a little bit brothier, you can certainly find a delicious bowl of pho on nearly every street corner in Vietnam, which should only run you about $3. After all, pho was traditionally meant to be a street food.
For a particularly extraordinary experience, visit Pot au Pho, a Michelin star-rated pho joint in HCMC placed amongst the best restaurants in the world. There you can delight in a 10-course tasting menu that takes you on a journey via the deconstruction (and reconstruction) of the beloved broth-based dish.
If you're looking for a soup that kicks the flavor up a few notches, you've got to try Bún Chả. Although it traditionally hails from Northern Vietnam, the sweet and savory broth, served cold with crispy bits of pork, snappy fresh herbs, and chewy rice noodles (served on the side), screams of Southern sensibilities. South of the city center in District 7 are several spots to grab the dish, which typically costs between $2 and $4. Bun Cha Ha Noi Dong Xuan is a deli with a bowl that Bún Chả enthusiasts say hits it out of the park.
Don't be afraid to try something exciting and new (to you)
While it's always a delight to play the hits, if you're exploring Ho Chi Minh City, you'd be missing out if you didn't step out of your comfort zone a little. Considered one of the hipper parts of the city, District 4 is the place to go for killer seafood.
Head to Vinh Khanh, affectionately called Seafood Street, for blocks upon blocks of outdoor restaurants serving up delicacies like grilled octopus, skewers of fish, and more snails than you could possibly imagine. An important part of the city's food scene, snails can be prepared in countless ways, such as grilling, steaming, boiling, or frying. You might get them sautéed in a sauce made with lemongrass and coconut milk or with a spicy chili sauce for dipping.
For the adventurous eaters looking to (inexpensively) eat through Vietnam's culinary specialties, there's Van Kiep Street, located between the Phu Nhuan and Binh Thanh districts. A common meeting place for locals looking to grab a bite, you can score everything from grilled meats and seafood to egg rolls, omelets, and crab soup. It's here you can also find local fare like pig brain soup or century egg soup, which has got to be one of the best ways to eat a fermented duck egg. Stop by Bánh Cuốn Trứng to get your fill.