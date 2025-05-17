Popular Coffee Chain Shuts Down Multiple Locations In Major California City

While there are plenty of copycat Starbucks recipes out there to conveniently satisfy your coffee and dessert cravings at home, there's nothing like the real thing. With nearly 40,200 locations all over the globe, Starbucks is easily the biggest coffee chain in the world. However, the iconic business has experienced some major setbacks in the San Francisco market lately, at least according to its surprising number of recent closures.

Since November 2024, Starbucks has shuttered four locations in the city, including one location that was in operation for three decades. The fourth in this spate of closures, as reported by KRON4, will shutter the location at 1255 Battery Street in Levi Strauss Plaza, effective May 16, 2025. And lest you think the recent San Francisco closures were a mere fluke, the massive coffee chain closed a whopping seven stores in the city back in 2023.

Our list of beloved chain restaurants that we may lose in 2025 illustrates the obstacles establishments like Red Lobster and TGI Fridays are currently facing. While Starbucks' situation certainly isn't that dire, global sales at the chain have been lackluster in 2025 when compared to previous years. Additionally, many customers complain that the experience they've come to love from Starbucks just doesn't exist anymore, which may be contributing to diminished traffic at the coffee chain.