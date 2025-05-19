The Oldest Ice Cream Parlor In Every State
One thing that has been making waves for centuries, literally, is ice cream. While many have wondered where chocolate ice cream was invented, the origins of ice cream are quite unexpected. It is suspected that the first European ice cream was probably made in Italy in the early 1600s when it was being made as a dish fit for a king and only later made its first appearance in America in the 1700s. This resulted in the emergence of ice cream parlors all over the United States, and some have surprisingly managed to stand the test of time. While many of the parlors that were opened decades ago shut down for varying reasons, some have been able to keep up with changing times and economy.
From unique, century-old, family-owned establishments to soda fountains that have transformed into full-service dessert destinations, the oldest ice cream parlors in the United States are more than just places that you go to grab a cone — they're living history. A lot of these spots have witnessed the evolution of American communities as they shifted from horse-and-buggy days to the current digital age, while maintaining a cherished and yummy tradition. While some have gone through many name changes over the decades, others have operated under the same name and ownership for generations.
Here is a state-by-state look at the oldest known ice cream parlors across the United States, with the stories behind these sweet institutions. Whether you're a history buff, an ice cream lover, or a bit of both, these time-honored establishments offer a delicious glimpse into America's frozen dessert heritage.
Alabama: Trowbridge's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop
Here we have Trowbridge's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop that was opened by Paul Trowbridge and his wife in Florence, Alabama in 1918. The parlor's signature flavor, orange pineapple, was created by Trowbridge around the time of its opening and has remained a fan favorite for years. The parlor is not only rich in history, but has many delicious offerings as well.
facebook.com/Trowbridges-Ice-Cream/
256-764-1503
316 N Court St, Florence, AL, 35630
Alaska: Kone Kompany
Kone Kompany in Skagway has been serving its sweet treats since 1982. Its mouthwatering banana split features three generous scoops of ice cream nestled on fresh bananas, topped with hot fudge or caramel, whipped cream, peanuts, and a cherry. With an array of many other yummy treats, this is a place you must try whenever you're in Skagway.
907-983-3439
499 Broadway, Skagway, AK 99840
Arizona: Sugar Bowl Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant
Sugar Bowl Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant is a family-owned company that has been operating from Scottsdale since 1958. The parlor has been known to host wedding anniversaries and Valentine's Day giveaways – reflecting its commitment to celebrating moments that bring families and communities together. It's definitely more than just an ice cream stop, it's a place where memories are made.
facebook.com/SugarBowlScottsdale/
480-946-0051
4005 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arkansas: Frosty Treat
Frosty Treat located in Hot Springs is a local gem that was opened in 1951. Known for its mouthwatering sundaes that come in a variety of flavors, it has been a longtime favorite for locals and visitors alike, offering a nostalgic experience with every scoop for over seven decades.
facebook.com/FrostyTreatHotSprings/
501-609-0130
1020 E Grand Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: Fentons Creamery
Fentons Creamery, located in Oakland has been serving generations of people since 1894. It has a signature black and tan sundae that was invented by Melvin Fenton who was the grandson of Elbridge Seth Fenton. In a sweet twist, it was Melvin who, as a young boy, persuaded his grandfather to start making ice cream — later crafting his own signature flavors as he grew older.
fentonscreamery.com
510-658-7000
4226 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
Colorado: Colorado City Creamery
Colorado City Creamery is a family owned business that can be found in Colorado Springs. Opened in 1979, one thing that this place strives to maintain is its founding principle to "provide the finest ice cream we can." All of its ice cream is homemade, made from scratch, and hand-packed — something that the creamery takes pride in.
719-634-1411
2602 West Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Connecticut: The Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream Parlor
The Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream Parlor, which is located in Mystic, can be found in a store that housed different ice cream parlors, dating back to the 1800s. The first parlor was founded by Randall Brown and later sold to Ebenezer Morgan in the 19th century, who renamed it The Riverside Ice Cream Garden. In 1991, Rod and Cheryl Desmarais took over and established its current identity. It is currently being run by their son, Colin Desmarais.
860-572-7978
2 West Main St, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Dairy Palace
Dairy Palace located in New Castle was originally opened as a Dairy Queen franchise in 1954 and later sold to Vince and Joyce Parker in 1956. The Parkers' motivation to buy this store was simply because they wanted to make sure that its original appearance was preserved — something which Dairy Queen was not planning on doing. To date, the parlor still has many of its original structures in place.
instagram.com/dairypalace/
302-328-9740
2 Jay Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor
If you happen to be passing through Dania Beach in Florida, be sure to check out Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor which was opened in 1956. Its founder, Monroe Udell, chose the name Jaxson's in an effort to blend in during a time marked by anti-Jewish sentiment and activity from the KKK. The parlor managed to survive through segregation and currently serves up to 50 different flavors.
954-923-4445
128 S Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Georgia: Leopold's Ice Cream
In Savannah, you'll find Leopold's Ice Cream parlor which has been serving its yummy treats to locals since 1919. The parlor was founded by George, Peter, and Basil Leopold who employed famous lyricist, Johnny Mercer, when he was a boy before he started his career in Hollywood. Today, Leopold's continues to charm visitors with its vintage soda fountain, classic flavors, and rich history that blends ice cream and American pop culture.
912-234-4442
212 East Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Lappert's Ice Cream
Lappert's Ice Cream is a historical gem that is located in Kauai, and was founded in 1983 by Walter Lappert. The store features very unique flavors such as Costa Rican plantain cajeta and the Hawaiian sea salt caramel, which is one of its many signature flavors. It also prides itself with its Kauai pie which is a mixture of Kona coffee ice cream, Hawaiian macadamia nuts, toasted coconut, and rich chocolate fudge.
lappertshawaii.com
808-335-6121
1-3555 Kaumualii Highway, Hanapepe, HI 96716
Idaho: Delsa's Homemade Ice Cream
Delsa's Homemade Ice Cream and restaurant is an iconic ice cream parlor that was founded in 1961 and is located in Boise. It was opened by Owen and Delsa Walton who had originally built it as a farmhouse in 1922, and later turned it into an ice cream parlor in 1961 after Delsa Walton's homemade ice cream became a hit among locals.
delsas.com
208-377-3700
7923 W Ustick Rd, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Lagomarcino's
Lagomarcino's confectionary was started in 1908 in Moline by Angelo Lagomarcino, serving ice cream. Meanwhile, it started making its own ice cream in the '30s. This ice cream parlor boasts a rich and beautiful family tradition, with generations working together to preserve its legacy and ensure its continued success. Today, it remains a cherished destination for both locals and visitors seeking a taste of history and handcrafted sweetness.
309-764-1814
1422 5th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
Indiana: Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor
Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor, that's located in Columbus, is a place that has been serving delicious ice cream to the locals since 1900. Although it's over a century old, the parlor has retained much of its original charm — from the beautifully restored soda fountains to the antique pipe organ that still entertains guests. It's not just an ice cream stop; it's a nostalgic step back in time.
812-378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
Iowa: Wilton Candy Kitchen
Wilton Candy Kitchen in Wilton was opened in the 1800s and is not only the oldest in the state, but also one of the oldest ice cream parlors in America. It was initially opened as a confectionery and was later upgraded with an ice cream parlor a few years later. Its ice cream, with backstories that are rich in history, is a definite must-try for anyone who happens to be driving through Wilton.
563-732-2278
310 Cedar St, Wilton, IA 52778
Kansas: Gibson Health Mart
Right in the heart of WaKeeny, you'll find the Gibson Health Mart which was opened in 1892 and has been serving sweet treats to its community ever since. The store has been using the same soda fountain for decades and still makes its sodas the old fashioned way — a true testament to preserving tradition.
785-743-5753
125 N Main, WaKeeney, KS 67672
Kentucky: Betsy Layne Dairy Bar
Betsy Layne Dairy Bar was opened in Betsy Layne in 1958. In addition to delighting locals with its wide variety of ice cream flavors, the dairy bar actively participates in community events, cementing its role as a beloved gathering spot. Decades later, it remains a cherished staple in the heart of town life.
facebook.com/Betsy-Layne-Dairy-Bar/
606-478-9011
515 George Rd, Betsy Layne, KY 41605
Louisiana: Angelo Brocato Ice Cream
Angelo Brocato Ice Cream parlor, which is located in New Orleans and was founded in 1905, stands tall and proud as the Louisiana's oldest ice cream parlor. Its founder and namesake began working as an intern at various ice cream parlors from a tender age of 12 until he eventually opened his own — bringing in a wealth of experience and creativity that has been passed down from generation to generation.
504-486-1465
214 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Red's Dairy Freeze
Red's Dairy Freeze is a South Portland gem that was opened in 1952. Its iconic white and red exterior has really stood out over the decades, and the parlor has built a loyal following with its classic soft-serve cones, sundaes, and banana splits. It remains a seasonal favorite, drawing long lines of customers each year from spring through fall.
207-799-7506
167 Cottage Rd, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: Dumser's Dairyland
Dumser's Dairyland is located in Ocean City and has been open since 1939. It was founded by Mrs. Gladys Dumsers whose homemade ice cream was a hit among locals. The parlor prides itself on its value of quality and freshness, making its ice cream on-site daily and continuing to serve generations of families with classic favorites.
410-250-5543
12305 Coastal Highway, Ocean City MD 21842
Massachusetts: Four Seas Ice Cream
Proudly representing Massachusetts is Four Seas Ice Cream, which was opened in 1934, and is located in Centerville. The parlor has preserved its original recipes as closely as possible, passing them down exclusively to new owners. Current owners Lesley and Josh McElhattan underwent thorough training on how to run the parlor and uphold its traditions before receiving the key — and the cherished recipes.
508-775-1394
360 S Main St, Centerville, MA 02632
Michigan: Miller's Ice Cream Parlor
Miller's Ice Cream Parlor is the pride of the state of Michigan. Located in Eaton Rapids, this historic parlor has been open since 1896. It has maintained much of its original charm, including classic counter seating and traditional soda fountain offerings that continue to attract both locals and visitors.
millerfarm.net/ice-cream-parlor.html
517-441-1792
635 State St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
Minnesota: Selma's
Selma's ice cream parlor is located in Afton, and stands out as being the oldest in Minnesota as it was opened in 1913. It offers unique ice cream flavors, including the popular Superman — a vibrant blend of cherry, blue moon, and vanilla — that's sure to leave you feeling like you could save the world.
651-436-5131
3419 Saint Croix Trail S, Afton, MN 55001
Mississippi: Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain
Representing Mississippi is Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain in Corinth, which was opened in 1865. Although the store was primarily a pharmacy, the soda fountain stole the show and was a hit — with its shakes — among the locals. That soda fountain still stands strong to this day.
662-286-3361
604 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS 38834
Missouri: Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard located in St. Louis has been serving its delightful sweet treats since 1930. Cherished by the local community for its Christmas holiday traditions that bring families together, this iconic stand is also known for its signature concrete custard so thick it can be served upside down without spilling.
314-481-2652
6726 Chippewa St, St. Louis, MO 63109
Montana: Sweet Grass Pharmacy
Sweet Grass Pharmacy, formerly known as Cole Drug, has been serving ice cream to Big Timber locals since 1935. While it was originally established as a pharmacy, and still operates as one today — it's the old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream counter that have made it a beloved community staple for generations.
406-932-5316
136 McLeod St, Big Timber, MT 59011
Nebraska: Potter Sundry Ice Cream Parlor
In the state of Nebraska, you'll find the Potter Sundry Ice Cream Parlor located in Potter. It was opened in 1914. It prides itself on its Tin Roof Sundae which they say has been a hit among locals since 1932. The parlor continues to operate in its original location, preserving a sense of nostalgia and small-town charm with every scoop.
308-225-0740
324 Chestnut St, Potter, NE 69156
Nevada: Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was opened in Reno in 1945 by Alice Handel. She started making homemade ice cream using fresh fruits from her home and quickly became a local legend as it became a local favorite. Today, the parlor still follows her original recipes and traditions, maintaining the same homemade quality that made it a community staple.
775-221-7447
13987 South Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511
New Hampshire: Kellerhaus
Kellerhaus was opened in 1906 in Laconia, and takes the cup as New Hampshire's oldest ice cream parlor. For over a century now, this parlor has been serving homemade ice cream rafted in small batches, offering guests the chance to build their own sundaes at a signature toppings bar that keeps generations coming back.
603-366-4466
259 Endicott St N, Laconia, NH 03246
New Jersey: Day's Ice Cream
Day's Ice Cream opened in 1876 in Orange Grove, consistently serving ice cream to its customers ever since. It was opened by two brothers, William and Pennington Day, who were already in the ice cream business. The parlor has since become a local institution, known not only for its longevity but also for its classic homemade flavors and nostalgic atmosphere that reflect its rich history.
732-614-6245
48 Pitman Ave on Auditorium Park, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
New Mexico: Caliche's Frozen Custard
Caliche's Frozen Custard in Las Cruces was opened in 1996, serving its sweet treats to locals. It was opened by David and Dana Wortham who had challenged themselves to produce something sweet and delicious to the locals. Over the years, it has become a beloved stop for custard lovers. It is especially known for its bestselling treat, the Fudge Brownie Bliss, which is likely used as a comfort food by many as it is blended with rich, chewy brownie bits.
575-521-1161
131 N Roadrunner Pkwy, Las Cruces, NM 88011
New York: Eddie's Sweet Shop
Eddie's Sweet Shop in Forest Hills has been proudly representing the state of New York since 1925. It was originally called Witts until the Citrano family purchased it in 1968. Since then, not much has been changed in the store as the current owners are doing their best to preserve its original look.
https://www.facebook.com/EddiesSweetShop
718-520-8514
105-29 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375
North Carolina: Tony's Ice Cream
Representing North Carolina is Tony's Ice Cream which is located in downtown Gastonia. It is a family-owned ice cream parlor that was opened in 1915 and has managed to continue serving its community, despite the numerous changes that the economy has gone through. With up to 28 different flavors of homemade ice cream to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
704-867-7085
604 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28054
North Dakota: Pride Dairy
In Bottineau, North Dakota, you'll come across Pride Dairy which boasts of tradition and rich history stemming from its opening in 1930. Its core values include communication and teamwork which have helped maintain the quality and consistency of its dairy products over the decades. Known for its old-fashioned ice cream and unique sundaes, Pride Dairy remains a treasured institution in the community.
701-228-2216
517 Thompson St, Bottineau, ND 58318
Ohio: Toft's Dairy
Toft's Dairy was founded in 1900 and can be found in Sandusky. The company has been passed through five generations. One of its unique selling points is the fact that the dairy farms they work with do not use synthetic growth hormones in the production of the milk — ensuring a more natural and wholesome product for its customers.
419-625-5490
3717 Venice Rd, Sandusky, OH 44870
Oklahoma: Kaisers Grateful Bean Cafe
Kaisers Grateful Bean Cafe was founded by Tony Kaiser in Oklahoma City in 1917. Since then, this parlor has been serving classic ice cream, soda fountain favorites, and hearty meals, all while preserving its charming vintage decor and commitment to community-centered service.
405-236-3503
1039 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Butteville Store
Since 1863, the Butteville Store ice cream parlor in Aurora has been serving its ice cream to locals and visitors alike. With a wide selection of ice cream flavors to choose from, one can never go wrong if they happen to wander into this parlor — add in a trip down memory lane with its rich history and you've got a timeless experience that blends flavor with heritage.
https://www.facebook.com/historicbuttevillestore/
503-678-1605
10767 Butte St NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Pennsylvania: Bassetts Ice Cream
Bassetts Ice Cream parlor, located in Philadelphia, was founded in 1861 and boasts of traditions that have survived for centuries. It is a family-owned company which has seen the baton being passed down from generation to generation as the years have passed. It is interesting to note that its very first batches of ice cream used to be churned by mule power, and we're pretty sure that with a history so old and rich, the parlor's archives contain all the sweet facts about ice cream that we might not be aware of.
(215) 925-4315
45 N 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Palagis Ice Cream
Palagis Ice Cream parlor is located in Pawtucket, and was opened in 1896. Since then, its mobile trucks have been a familiar sight on the streets, and the business now also has a permanent location for customers who prefer a more stationary spot to enjoy their treats. This combination of tradition and adaptability has helped Palagis remain a beloved staple in the community for well over a century.
401-728-0180
55 Bacon St, Pawtucket, RI, 02860
South Carolina: Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream and Sandwich Cafe
Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream and Sandwich Cafe in Charleston was opened in 1972. It started off with just selling hot dogs and ice cream, but as its popularity grew among the locals, so did its offerings. Today, this ice cream parlor stands tall among the historical parlors of the United States, proudly representing South Carolina.
843-766-4854
474 Savannah Highway 17 S, Charleston, SC 29407-7208
South Dakota: B&G Milkyway
B&G Milkyway, located in Sioux Falls, was opened in 1954 by Ray Starks. Throughout the years, the original soft serve ice cream and the footlong hot dogs have remained constant and the original menu has only had additions to it.
605-338-9501
2410 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Elliston Place Soda Shop
In the heart of Nashville, you will find the Elliston Place Soda Shop, founded in 1939, proudly standing tall for its state, Tennessee. It was founded by Lynn Chandler at the age of 23, who had admired soda fountains from a very tender age. The shop quickly became a local favorite, known not just for its classic ice cream sundaes and milkshakes, but also for its nostalgic charm and commitment to preserving old-fashioned Southern hospitality.
615-219-2704
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: La King's Confectionery
La King's Confectionery was opened in Galveston in 1976 by Jack King, who decided to recreate his father's iconic confectionery from 1927. The confectionery uses ice cream recipes that were created in the 1920s as well as a soda fountain from the same period. We're pretty sure the workers at this store have lots of information that help them avoid the mistakes that everyone makes with homemade ice cream.
lakingsconfectionary.com
409-762-6100
2323 The Strand, Galveston, TX 77550
Utah: Farr Better Ice Cream
Serving Utah for almost a century is Farr Better Ice Cream, located in Ogden. It was opened in 1929 by Dexter Farr, who was expanding a company that had been in his family since 1891. Since 1929, this store has been gracing the locals with over 60 different ice cream flavors. This local gem is definitely worth trying out.
801-393-8629
274 21st St, Ogden, UT 84401
Vermont: Al's Ice Cream
Al's Ice Cream can be found in South Burlington, Vermont. It was opened together with its parent company Al's French Frys in 1946 by Al and Genevieve Rusterholz. The ice cream parlor only operates seasonally, with its windows being opened on the first weekend of April every year and closed just after Halloween. Over the decades, it has become a beloved local tradition, with families eagerly awaiting its opening each spring and lining up for its rich, creamy soft serve and classic sundaes throughout the warmer months.
802-862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Goolrick's Pharmacy and Soda Fountain
In Virginia, you'll find Goolrick's Pharmacy and Soda Fountain, located in Fredericksburg, in operation since 1912. Although the pharmacy itself was opened in 1897, it only started serving ice cream in 1912 after a soda fountain was purchased. Since then, it has become a historic landmark, known for its nostalgic charm and classic ice cream floats that transport visitors back in time.
540-899-3826
901 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Washington: Doyle's Ice Cream Parlor
Doyle's Ice Cream Parlor can be found in Spokane, boasting of its presence in the state of Washington since 1939. The parlor still uses the same soda fountain from the time it was founded and continues to serve up classic favorites that have stood the test of time. With its retro charm and commitment to tradition, Doyle's remains a beloved staple in the Spokane community.
509-216-9657
2229 W Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99201
West Virginia: Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
In West Virginia, Austin's Homemade Ice Cream takes the cup as the state's oldest, still operating ice cream parlor. It was opened in 1947 and is located in Ceredo. Although the parlor has passed through many different owners over the years, each one has preserved its commitment to quality and tradition, ensuring that Austin's continues to serve the same beloved homemade ice cream flavors that have delighted customers for generations.
304-453-2071
1103 C St, Ceredo, WV 25507
Wisconsin: Wilson's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor
Wilson's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor, located in Ephraim, has been serving ice cream since 1906. It was founded by Oscar and Mattie Wilson who later passed it on to their children who would go on to expand the parlor. Today, Wilson's remains a cherished family-friendly destination, known not only for its rich history and classic ice cream flavors but also for its nostalgic charm that continues to attract locals and tourists alike.
920-854-2041
9990 Water St, Ephraim, WI 54211
Wyoming: Chugwater Soda Fountain
Representing the state of Wyoming is the Chugwater Soda Fountain, located in Chugwater, that was opened in 1914. One of its unique menu items is the ice cream soda, which was created when the store launched. It's famously described as "if a shake and a soda had a baby, this would be it." Over a century later, the parlor continues to serve its signature soda, preserving a piece of Wyoming's sweet history.
307-422-3222
314 1st St, Chugwater, WY 82009