The Oldest Ice Cream Parlor In Every State

One thing that has been making waves for centuries, literally, is ice cream. While many have wondered where chocolate ice cream was invented, the origins of ice cream are quite unexpected. It is suspected that the first European ice cream was probably made in Italy in the early 1600s when it was being made as a dish fit for a king and only later made its first appearance in America in the 1700s. This resulted in the emergence of ice cream parlors all over the United States, and some have surprisingly managed to stand the test of time. While many of the parlors that were opened decades ago shut down for varying reasons, some have been able to keep up with changing times and economy.

From unique, century-old, family-owned establishments to soda fountains that have transformed into full-service dessert destinations, the oldest ice cream parlors in the United States are more than just places that you go to grab a cone — they're living history. A lot of these spots have witnessed the evolution of American communities as they shifted from horse-and-buggy days to the current digital age, while maintaining a cherished and yummy tradition. While some have gone through many name changes over the decades, others have operated under the same name and ownership for generations.

Here is a state-by-state look at the oldest known ice cream parlors across the United States, with the stories behind these sweet institutions. Whether you're a history buff, an ice cream lover, or a bit of both, these time-honored establishments offer a delicious glimpse into America's frozen dessert heritage.