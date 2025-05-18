This Restaurant In Southwest Florida Has Some Of The Best Fish And Chips In America

Fried and battered white fish was introduced to England by Portuguese Jewish immigrants fleeing persecution in their home country. (The recipe was developed to be made ahead of time and eaten on the Sabbath, during which cooking was prohibited). The allure of the delectable fried food was hard to resist, and the fish preparation quickly became wildly popular in England.

These days, fish and chips are synonymous with culinary culture in the U.K., which explains why OK U.K. Fish-N-Chips hits all the right notes when it comes to authenticity. The establishment was co-founded by John Nattani and John Norton, Nattani's father-in-law and British expatriate with direct knowledge of what makes an outstanding chippie. The meticulousness of the prep and cooking process has much to do with the shop's lasting success, as both the cod filets and potatoes are cut by hand, while every batch of fish is fried in fresh oil using a dedicated fryer.

That doesn't mean that OK U.K. Fish-N-Chips hasn't experienced its share of hardships. In 2017, Hurricane Irma derailed plans to open a second chip shop in Fort Myers (though the location appears to be open now). The restaurant also experienced pandemic-related challenges, but it fortunately managed to weather the storm. These days, the chip shop is going strong and providing diners in Fort Myers with a taste of the U.K.