What Matty Matheson Really Eats When He's Trying To Stay Healthy

If you've been a fan of food channels on YouTube, chances are you know Matty Matheson, the loud, boisterous chef from Canada whose wit and infectious energy have attracted 1.55 million subscribers. If you're a fan of the TV show "The Bear", you will most definitely know Matheson as Neil Fak, the endearing mechanic who helps around in the restaurant as a handyman and occasional server.

But even before acting in and producing "The Bear," Matheson was already quite well known as a chef and Vice show host. His life is an open book, and he's been very open about the challenges he faced with his career and health, particularly his heart attack at only 29 years old. He had since been living a much happier and healthier lifestyle, but at the end of 2023, he decided he could do even better. He spent the next 12 months working out more and eating better, losing 60 pounds in the process.

Matheson spoke with Men's Health about how that year went for him and talked about his improved eating habits. He revealed that he had an epiphany after the holidays, realizing he couldn't run and play with his children as much as he liked. He wanted to get healthier and be fit, and so he immediately started to exercise regularly and cut his meals to less than 2,000 calories a day.

Let's take a closer look at what Matty Matheson has been eating now that he's committed to staying healthy.