Everything To Know About Matty Matheson's Wife, Trish Spencer

Being married to a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and certified television star like Matty Matheson means Trish Spencer sometimes shares the spotlight with her famous husband. She may not be in show business or even a prominent member of the celebrity set, but she's an accomplished businesswoman in her own right and provides a support system for one of the most eclectic and talented personalities on the scene. That alone would be reason enough to be curious about her background and her marriage to one of TV's most recognizable up-and-comers. But there's much more to Trish Spencer than the cameras capture, a rich life that helps make her husband's super stressful career as a restaurant chef and actor not only possible, but helps him climb up the showbiz ladder as well.

Aside from being the spouse of a rising superstar, what makes Trish Spencer so special? Her life as a doting mother, devoted wife, and fashion-minded boutique owner provides plenty of high energy activity to keep her on her toes. Though she keeps a relatively low profile, there's plenty to be learned about this unique figure and her identity outside of the label as the wife of Matty Matheson. From her dynamic sense of style and creativity to her loving interactions with her three energetic children to her appearances at the side of her famous husband as he attends premieres and receives accolades, this celebrity spouse is a quiet yet undeniably crucial figure — one who deserves her own moment in the spotlight.

