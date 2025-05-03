Everything To Know About Matty Matheson's Wife, Trish Spencer
Being married to a celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and certified television star like Matty Matheson means Trish Spencer sometimes shares the spotlight with her famous husband. She may not be in show business or even a prominent member of the celebrity set, but she's an accomplished businesswoman in her own right and provides a support system for one of the most eclectic and talented personalities on the scene. That alone would be reason enough to be curious about her background and her marriage to one of TV's most recognizable up-and-comers. But there's much more to Trish Spencer than the cameras capture, a rich life that helps make her husband's super stressful career as a restaurant chef and actor not only possible, but helps him climb up the showbiz ladder as well.
Aside from being the spouse of a rising superstar, what makes Trish Spencer so special? Her life as a doting mother, devoted wife, and fashion-minded boutique owner provides plenty of high energy activity to keep her on her toes. Though she keeps a relatively low profile, there's plenty to be learned about this unique figure and her identity outside of the label as the wife of Matty Matheson. From her dynamic sense of style and creativity to her loving interactions with her three energetic children to her appearances at the side of her famous husband as he attends premieres and receives accolades, this celebrity spouse is a quiet yet undeniably crucial figure — one who deserves her own moment in the spotlight.
Trish and Matty have been together since they were teenagers
Trish and Matty aren't a new item on the Hollywood romance scene — far from it in fact. These lovebirds have been flitting about since they were teenagers in Canada, giving them one of the most long-lived marriages in show business today. Trish met Matty at age 14 while both were attending Lakeshore Catholic High School in Ontario. She was reluctant to connect with him, but spurred on by her sister — who found Matty to be quite humorous — Trish began the romance of her life. After their meet-cute, the two bonded over music and convenience store food, which sounds like the perfect beginning of a modern-day fairy tale custom-made for the post-rom-com generation.
Throwback snapshots on Matty's Instagram chronicle his growing bond with Trish, with one 2023 image in particular documenting how long-lasting their connection has been. The photo dates back to 2000, when the duo attended their high school prom at Trish's invitation. There's a drastically different Matty in the shot, with far less hair and tattoos than he's become known for. But Trish appears almost unchanged after more than two decades, barefoot on the beach in a sheer golden gown. If there were an award for two people in love who somehow manage to be rock-and-roll edgy while also being too adorable for words, Trish and Matty are sure to sweep their category.
The couple got married in 2014
After spending almost half of their lives together — and more than 20 years after beginning their relationship — Trish and Matty tied the knot and made their long-term connection town-hall official. The couple kept their ceremony intimate, and photos that crop up online show the two standing before the ocean, awash in sunlight after taking their vows. A second photo in the carousel shows a much younger version of the two standing in front of a Christmas tree in much more daring attire. The contrast between the eras of Trish and Matty shows just how much these two have changed during their time as a couple.
And of course, there was a bit of tomfoolery that started the road to marriage, courtesy of the boisterous chef and comedic actor. Matty's well-known humor was on grand display during his unintentional April Fool's Day proposal, when he hollered for Trish while pretending to have sliced his finger while cooking. Instead, he presented her with a ring. The celebrity chef has blasted anniversary love for his talented wife on his Instagram account, sharing photos in which Trish glows in a crown of roses and a goddess-style gown. His all-caps proclamations of his unending appreciation and admiration for Trish speaks volume regarding how important she is in his life. It's a sweetly humble switch-over from celebrity couples whose lives are filled with drama.
Trish is a busy mom of three
Beyond being the wife and support system of a big-time celebrity, Trish Spencer is also a loving mom to the couple's three adorable children. MacArthur came first, arriving in 2016, followed by Rizzo in 2018 and Ozzy in 2020. Three kids coming in four years means a buzz of activity that hasn't stopped for nearly a decade! Trish appears to handle the pressure gracefully, whether she's making sure the kids have plenty of summer fun time togetheror arranging a birthday celebration for their dad.
Both Trish and Matty seem to adore being parents, with fun photos of the family showing the humorous side of their busy lives. If you tune into Matty's Instagram account frequently, you can practically watch him and Trish raise their children; images that take the three Matheson kids from babies to toddlers to youngsters abound, with Trish bringing the brood together and making sure they're happy, healthy, and having a great time no matter what the occasion. Matty uses his account to celebrate momentous occasions by flashing photos of the family that give the impression that having a boisterous dad and a calm and organized mom in Trish strikes the perfect balance for household harmony. Maybe it's just the glow of social media, but it's hard to deny they look like a joyful clan.
She's an entrepreneur in her own right
Trish Spencer may not be one of those celebrity wives whose career also involves film, television, and public appearances, but as a savvy businesswoman, she has a thriving enterprise of her own that allows her to show off her creative talents. The edgy boutique LoversLand has been Trish's passion project since opening in November 2014. She goes by Patricia Spencer for business purposes and shares ownership with partners Yvonne Reidy and Danielle Gulic, putting the retail talents she honed as a director for J.Crew to great use, though in a wildly different format.
LoversLand was originally envisioned as a more daring bridal boutique, providing fashion-forward bridal gowns and formal wear that bucked the traditional frills and fanciness in favor of a modern presentation. In addition to dresses that deflate the princess-like poofiness and add sleek lines and sharp tailoring, the company now includes accessories and clothing for other occasions, including swimwear intended for honeymoon use. Even the interior design of the space is thoughtfully composed to give the bridal shopping experience a thoroughly contemporary feel; the trendy shop favors white wash and earthy pastels to create a showcase where the merchandise is the star of the show. And though Trish is involved in operations, her presence is entirely absent from the company's website, an indication of just how private she prefers to be these days — even in her own endeavors.
She uses her fashion sense to trick out her family's wardrobe
There doesn't have to be a special occasion on the calendar for Trish Spencer to utilize her skill with fashion to get her family's couture in photo-friendly shape. A few swipes through Matty's Instagram account reveals his wife's knack for getting the family spruced up for photos with adorable outfits that fall just shy of being fully coordinated. The Matheson Christmas 2024 photo shared by Matty shows the beachside crew decked out in weather-appropriate duds, with big brother MacArthur in a red sweater and his sisters in matching red dresses and cowboy boots. Trish herself is holiday-ready in a red patterned pantsuit, while Matty repeats the denim element with a chambray shirt and a bright-red beanie.
Trish's skill for assembling an outfit hasn't gone unnoticed by Canada's fashion scene. In 2016, Toronto Life tagged her as one of the city's best dressed in a quick feature showing off the family when she, Matty, and baby Mac were just a trio. Her burnt-orange overalls with a navy blue jacket and coordinated neckerchief contrast perfectly against Mac's ocher pants and Matty's camo cargo pants and dark blue baseball jacket. In the feature, Trish points out Matty's taste for brands and notes that although her husband has wilder taste than she does, when it comes to dressing their baby, they're both in total agreement. All that fashion sense really shows in photos, too.
Trish's kids make it known that Matty's not the only skilled chef in the family
When you have a celebrity chef in the family, expectations are high for fantastic food. While that doesn't always pan out, usually the professional chef is the one who does the cooking, at least. As far as Trish and Matty go, the labor in the kitchen is shared — a distinction noticed all too readily by their children. But the untold truth of Matty Matheson's status as a cook in his own household is that his creations aren't as popular with his kids as Trish's are, a real plot twist for a figure known for his gourmet prowess.
It isn't that Matty is a celebrity chef who's actually a terrible cook; it's more that Trish's recipes are more relatable for younger palates, though they don't skimp on creativity. One creation features chicken, rice, cauliflower, and lemon, a recipe Matty applauds for having balanced flavors and textures and being easy to conjure in the kitchen. Sometimes, it's Trish's dish that Matty gets credit for from the kids, a spot of culinary confusion that keeps the kids guessing. For the record, even if their children are a bit perplexed, Trish finds Matty's culinary imagination more than satisfying, having shared images of his steak and asparagus combination that helped her find comfort during what she called the most stressful day of her life. It must be nice having two talented cooks in the family!
She helped Matty recover from a heart attack at age 29
Not many young couples have the challenges of a major health crisis come their way in the early years of their lives. But that is exactly what happened in June 2012, when Trish and Matty faced an unexpected hurdle in the form of his heart attack at age 29. An event this life altering would be a surprise for a man twice his age, so when Matty's occurred before he was even 30 years old, it was a true road test for the couple and the endurance of their marriage vows.
Though Matty vowed to change his ways after recovering from the attack, he was back to the hard drinking and drugs that had fueled his path to coronary distress, hiding his behavior from Trish all the while. As celebrity chef controversies go, Matty's was a doozy, setting him on a roller coaster ride on his way to recovery. But Trish's steady presence seemed to be a beacon for him, guiding him through the ups and downs and helping him find purpose beyond his hard living habits. Even the title of the massively successful 2016 VICE TV series, "Dead Set on Life," seems to be a reference to his renewed vigor after the incident, spurred by Trish helping him find his footing.
Trish's mom is proud of her celebrity chef son-in-law
It's no secret among the Spencer family that Matty Matheson isn't just a star in show business; he's also something of a superstar among his in-laws. Trisha's family is none too shy to share their love of the tattooed wonder chef. Though many celebrity chefs aren't actually chefs, Trish's husband is indeed a culinarian, one who happily shares his abilities with his wife's family when the opportunity arises. Trish's mother, Carol Spencer, popped a photo online of Matty helping out with Easter dinner to express her relief at having his help while preparing food for 24 guests. In the pic, Trish's husband is busily carving ham with a happy smile on his face.
Trish's mother, Carol Spencer, took to Facebook to post a photo of dapper Matty and dazzling Trish as they made their way across the red carpet for the 2024 Emmys ceremony. Trish had donned a sparkling black sleeveless dress, while Matty wore a vintage salmon-colored tux with a black shirt and black tie. Rather than showing the image on her personal account, the proud mom-in-law posted it to the Fort Erie – "Our Town" group to show off her spiffy kids to their Ontario followers back home. While it would be easy to dismiss Mrs. Spencer as boasting about her famous son-in-law, the fact that Trish and Matty have been together since their teen years indicates sincere love among the families.
She makes appearances with her husband at Hollywood happenings
Red carpet events are key promotional moments for show business superstars, with spouses often making as striking an impression as the stars themselves. When Trish accompanies Matty into the spotlight, she makes sure to add a touch of glam to both her and her husband. Thanks to the ongoing popularity of her husband's show and new seasons rolling out regularly every year, the couple has plenty of opportunities to dazzle viewers with more dressed-up versions of their usual selves. Even kick-offs for the season three debut for "The Bear" presented a chance for the two to get dolled up in summertime fashions, like Trish's cool mini-dress and Matty's hipster tuxedo jacket worn over a screen-printed tee.
Though the ensemble cast has shown up to premieres and award shows since the show debuted, Trish and Matty have enjoyed stand-alone moments to shine while dressed to the nines. Decked out in their finest threads, the glitzed-up couple cut a stunning figure at the 2024 Emmys. Trish also takes advantage of openings for Matty's various restaurants, rocking a ruby-red rhinestone-studded dress worthy of a gala at an event for her husband's Prime Seafood Palace in Toronto. Knowing how much the two have going on back at the homestead, these sweet moments feel like Mom and Dad's night out, a chance to dress like grown-ups and spend time with colleagues and even meet some of their own favorite celebrities.
Despite being the wife of a celebrity chef and television star, Trish keeps a low profile
In a world constantly connected via the Internet and a dozen different social media channels Trish Spencer is refreshingly offline. Her public appearances seem to be in photographs shared by Matty, in moments celebrating their family or occasions where high fashion and flashing paparazzi cameras are unavoidable. She does have an Instagram account under the name Trish Matheson, though it's kept private. Even when it comes to her boutique, Trish appears to be more of a silent partner than a facing forward figure, allowing her two cohorts to tackle the public relations and keeping both her image and her name off of the website.
It wasn't always this way; dig deep enough and you'll uncover screen caps and remnants of an online life shared with an audience eager to know more. It may take some tricky detective work to find out the facts about this humble and creative celebrity partner, but Trish's ability to lie low while her husband becomes more and more well known every year is something to be admired. The industry has plenty of celebrity spouses who take advantage of their partner's spotlight to promote their own projects and causes or simply to feel seen alongside their more-visible other half. To become something of a chameleon and blend in more than stand out makes Trish Spencer a unique figure in the world of celebrity chefs and showbiz.