It was the year 1951 when the very first Jack In The Box popped open with a bang — pun intended. The company has been cranking ever since, growing steadily to become the familiar fast food franchise with the white faced, smiling jack mascot we all recognize. At well over 2,000 locations in 25 states, there are handfuls of consumers who hold love in their hearts (and stomachs) for the franchise and its products. But these warm feelings are certainly not held by everyone.

For as many customers that love their local Jack In The Box restaurant, there seems to be an equal amount of those that can't stand it, either. Despite the company's large and varied menu (which includes unique, interest-piquing items like mini tacos, sourdough burgers, and milkshakes with boba pearls), there are loads of consumers who remain chronically unimpressed by the restaurant franchise as a whole. So, why all the hate for the chain that has been serving up burgers, fries, and other beloved fast food staples for over 70 years? We did some digging to find out. From excessive price tags to inconsistent entrées to backed up drive-thrus and more, here's the real scoop on why so many people can't stand Jack In The Box.