Tucked Away Near Lake Michigan, This Little Saloon Has Been A Foodie Favorite Since The '70s
In the heart of downtown Milwaukee, less than a 10-minute drive from the western shore of Lake Michigan, the Swingin' Door Exchange Saloon & Eatery hums with easygoing charm. With its stained-glass windows, wood-paneled walls, and vintage décor, the establishment feels like a sepia-toned photograph brought to life. It's located on the ground floor of the Mackie Building — a striking example of Victorian-era architecture completed in 1879 as the site of the city's grain exchange and commerce chamber. The space has long been a gathering spot for locals and travelers. It first opened as the Grain Exchange Tavern in 1933, the year Prohibition was repealed. Forty years later, in 1973, it switched gears to become a restaurant, rebranding as the Swingin' Door. Over time, it solidified itself as an East Michigan Street landmark.
The Swingin' Door menu reads like a Midwestern love letter Starters and sides like the garlicky Chardonnay-steamed mussels and buffalo chicken dip bring comfort with a kick. Cornflake-crusted chicken tenders, caramelized Brussels sprouts, spicy vermouth-soaked carrots, and blackened ahi tuna offer a range of bold flavors and satisfying textures. The grilled beet salad — with goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, Honeycrisp apple, and mustard vinaigrette — is a standout. So is the cleverly named "4 C's" salad: crunchy chicken tenders, cucumber, tomato, and pepper jack cheese atop a bed of greens.
The Swingin' Door is a beloved Milwaukee gem
Sandwiches are a Swingin' Door strong suit, from the sriracha chicken — stacked with cheddar, sautéed onions, bacon, and sriracha aioli — to the maple-mustard glazed pork chop, tuna salad, BLT, Reuben, and prime dip. Classics like the grilled cheese and patty melt — a burger-sandwich hybrid — round out the lineup. Folks with heartier appetites can opt for entrées like the baby back ribs, New York strip steak, and pork loin chops. There's also the shrimp fry — jumbo shrimp breaded in panko and fried until golden. And in true Wisconsin tavern tradition, the eatery offers daily specials: Taco Tuesdays, Weenie Wednesdays (featuring a variety of hot dogs), and the iconic Friday fish fry with battered cod or perch and all the fixings. Late-night munchies can be conquered with village pub-style pizzas.
Then, of course, there's the bar. The tap lines are anchored by Wisconsin's best beer, including Lakefront Brewery, Central Waters, and New Glarus. The latter is famous for its Spotted Cow brand, available only in the Badger State. The shelves gleam with thoughtfully curated spirits. Order an Old Fashioned and you'll get the real deal: muddled fruit, sugar, bitters, and your choice of brandy or bourbon.
Come for the delicious food and drinks, stay for the old-school vibes
Though it's steeped in Brew City's past, the ambience at "The Door" — as it's affectionately called — is anything but dated. It's the kind of place where Milwaukeeans bring out-of-town guests, where coworkers convene for happy hour, where couples enjoy humble meals in the cozy dining room, and where solo customers settle in with a burger and a pint, knowing they're among friends. There's no neon shouting for your attention, no contrived themes or gimmicks — just clinking glasses, generous portions, and conversation in a joint that's soaked up nearly a century of stories.
The Swingin' Door has hundreds of five-star reviews on Yelp. One customer shared, "It's been one of my favorite spots in town for years. Make sure to get there early if you go on a weekend — it's very popular." Another lauded, "You have to go here! The atmosphere is second to none, and the food is excellent!" Whether you're craving a quintessential fish fry, a killer sandwich, or a proper cocktail, the Swingin' Door Exchange is Milwaukee at its most welcoming. History may echo in the woodwork, but the recipes and the memories made there are entirely of the moment.