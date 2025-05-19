Tucked Away Near Lake Michigan, This Little Saloon Has Been A Foodie Favorite Since The '70s

In the heart of downtown Milwaukee, less than a 10-minute drive from the western shore of Lake Michigan, the Swingin' Door Exchange Saloon & Eatery hums with easygoing charm. With its stained-glass windows, wood-paneled walls, and vintage décor, the establishment feels like a sepia-toned photograph brought to life. It's located on the ground floor of the Mackie Building — a striking example of Victorian-era architecture completed in 1879 as the site of the city's grain exchange and commerce chamber. The space has long been a gathering spot for locals and travelers. It first opened as the Grain Exchange Tavern in 1933, the year Prohibition was repealed. Forty years later, in 1973, it switched gears to become a restaurant, rebranding as the Swingin' Door. Over time, it solidified itself as an East Michigan Street landmark.

The Swingin' Door menu reads like a Midwestern love letter Starters and sides like the garlicky Chardonnay-steamed mussels and buffalo chicken dip bring comfort with a kick. Cornflake-crusted chicken tenders, caramelized Brussels sprouts, spicy vermouth-soaked carrots, and blackened ahi tuna offer a range of bold flavors and satisfying textures. The grilled beet salad — with goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, Honeycrisp apple, and mustard vinaigrette — is a standout. So is the cleverly named "4 C's" salad: crunchy chicken tenders, cucumber, tomato, and pepper jack cheese atop a bed of greens.