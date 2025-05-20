This City Near The California-Oregon Border Has Burgers Worth The Road Trip

If you ever motor through the picturesque mountains of Northern California, do yourself a favor and stop for a quick bite in Dunsmuir. This quaint and historic railroad city of approximately 1,600 people sits along I-5 in Siskiyou County, just 70 miles south of the Oregon border. Travelers can enjoy gorgeous views of the mountainous, tree-covered landscape while visiting numerous local attractions, like a 10-acre botanical garden. Burgers are one of the small city's culinary specialties, and come lunchtime, you have plenty of options to choose from.

YAKS on the 5 is one of the city's most popular dining spots, snagging first place in a Tripadvisor ranking of Dunsmuir's 10 best restaurants. As one customer wrote in a 5-star Google review, "Absolutely phenomenal burgers. Probably the best we'd ever had." YAKS uses locally grown products and offers a range of decked-out burgers, such as its Arnold Alpha (two patties topped with pastrami, jack cheese, and bacon) and its OMG! burger, which comes with cream cheese and beer-battered jalapeños. The More Than Just a Peanut Butter Burger is also a hit and features bacon crumbles, fried onion strings, house-made marmalade, and (of course) peanut butter.

Burger Barn is another highly rated spot in town that offers standouts like the Barnstormer ⅓ — an employee favorite that features two patties, pepper jack cheese, bacon, beer-battered onion rings, and barbecue sauce. Other signature burgers include its Barnburner (topped with jalapeños and spicy mayo) and its ½-pound Shasta burger (topped with Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, bacon, and crispy onions).