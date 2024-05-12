How To Make Your Fast Food Burgers Michelin Star-Worthy

There is a stereotype that anyone who calls themself a chef would turn up their nose at a fast food burger, since of course, they're only capable of eating the finest of foods prepared to their exact specifications. Well, it turns out that's not exactly true as even famous chefs have their fast food favorites — Andrew Zimmern loves Culver's, David Chang's a Popeyes fan, and Julia Child thought In-N-Out was pretty good (though Martha Stewart is kind of "meh" about this last chain). Matt Baker, the executive chef and owner of D.C. restaurant Gravitas, is another In-N-Out fan. He also agrees with Julia Child's assessment that chains like McDonald's and Burger King could be quite good if they'd just step up their game — or, failing that, if you step it up for them.

To demonstrate, Baker walks us through four different ways to upgrade four flagship fast-food burgers. (Not the In-N-Out one, as he's satisfied with what he describes as its "well-executed simplicity and flawless construction.) If you feel like recreating the experiment, keep in mind that you may mix and match these upgrades as you please, since what works to enhance one burger will likely work for any of the others. (If we're being honest, they're not too dissimilar.)