The Best Australian Candies You Need To Try Before You Die
Everywhere has their iconic sweet treats. In the U.S. that might be Hershey's bars (which some Europeans can't stand, by the way) or Reese's Pieces. But, in Australia, there are all kinds of candies you've probably never heard of. And some of them are god-tier. So, we're about to introduce you to some of the best Australian candies. If the first thing you do when you visit a new country is head to the candy aisle of the supermarket, this one's for you.
You might be wondering why I'm the authority on this. I grew up in the U.K. but I've spent a lot of time in Australia, visiting my girlfriend's family, so I've become well-acquainted with all the lollies (the Aussie word for a piece of candy) that the nation has to offer. I've also heard my girlfriend wax lyrical about her childhood favorites — and witnessed which of these she fills her suitcase with when she returns home.
It's interesting to note some of the common differences in Australian sweets, such as the prevalence of coconut or the kinds of animals that goodies for kids feature. These variations might be subtle but they make up the character of a country's sweets. It might be a long way to go for snacks, but these are some of the Australian candies that you need to try before you die.
Golden Rough
Golden Rough is made up of roasted shredded coconut encased in milk chocolate. There's about equal parts coconut and chocolate, so it's way more subtle than Mounds or Bounty, for those who are familiar. You get the sweetness and toasty notes of the coconut alongside the creamy milk chocolate. It's a big-hitter and one that perfectly sums up Australia's obsession with the chocolate-coconut combo.
It's most commonly sold in small rounds that act as a single serving. However, it's also recently been released in a larger bar format. And it's not just Golden Rough that's available. There are other similar coconut rough products sold throughout the country, including other candy bars, truffles, and more.
I can absolutely vouch for the deliciousness of coconut rough. And it's among my girlfriend's favorites, judging by the handfuls she brings home with her from trips to visit family. So, it's Australian-approved and a bit of a national treasure. You may be able to find it from some specialty retailers online, but otherwise you've got a long way to go to try this yummy candy.
Cherry Ripe
My girlfriend's little brother once traded his bedroom for their sister's inferior one in exchange for five Cherry Ripe bars. Such is the average Australian's love for this candy. It's another example of the chocolate-coconut combo, but with a fruity twist. It was invented over 100 years ago, making it the nation's oldest candy bar.
The filling of a Cherry Ripe is a little bit like Mounds or Bounty if you smushed in some cherries. It's both coconutty and fruity with a sweetness and slight creaminess from condensed milk. This filling is dipped in a thin layer of dark chocolate, which some people consider to be the perfect chocolate-to-cherry ratio. However, there is also a double-dipped version which has a thicker chocolate coating. I'm personally on board with this but your mileage may vary.
Rounding out the Cherry Ripe line are packs of minis. These are individual bite-size versions that are great for sharing. They're ideal for bringing home and sharing with friends and family — but they might not last that long.
Picnic
Picnic bars are available where I live in the U.K. and in some parts of Canada. So, there's a chance you're familiar with it even if you aren't from Australia. Or, at least, you might think you are. An Australian Picnic bar is notably different from the ones sold elsewhere, which my girlfriend will contest to — she loves the Australian ones but hates the other version.
In Australia, a Picnic consists of a wafer center covered with toffee, then coated with a layer of chocolate and puffed rice. And it is pretty perfect. You get the slight resistance of the wafer, the chew of the toffee, the crunch of puffed rice, and the creaminess of the milk chocolate. It has just about everything you could hope for in a candy bar.
The other version has a caramel and puffed rice center, which is fine but not quite on par with the wafer. And then the exterior has a chocolate coated studded with peanuts and raisins. In my opinion, no chocolate bar has ever been improved by the addition of raisins. I know not everybody agrees, but it's something I'm serious about. And that's why you should go out of your way to try the superior Australian version of Picnic.
Old Gold
Old Gold is essentially dark chocolate for people who love milk chocolate. At 45% cocoa with plenty of sweetness to it, the original version isn't like the intense dark chocolate that you might be familiar with. It's very similar to Bournville chocolate in the U.K. but it has lots of delicious Australian variations that are worth exploring further.
In classic Aussie style, there's a Cherry Ripe version of Old Gold. This is a solid block of chocolate with desiccated coconut and pieces of cherry throughout. If you like the idea of Cherry Ripe but want more chocolate and less filling, it's a tasty alternative. There's also a rum and raisin version — a combo that's big in Australia, plus two different mint chocolate types. I could take or leave those, but lots of people love them.
On top of this, there's a 70% cocoa content bar for anyone who likes their chocolate darker. There are also several individual Old Gold treats, such as coated almonds and biscuit clusters. So there's plenty in the Old Gold family to keep everyone happy.
Caramello Koala
Of course you can buy chocolate shaped like a koala in Australia. These cute-looking marsupials might be hard to spot in the wild, but you can easily pick them up from Coles or Woolies when you're Down Under. Caramello Koalas consist of a Cadbury Dairy Milk exterior filled with caramel on the inside. They're sickly sweet but in a good way.
It's just as well a standard Caramello Koala is small and individually wrapped, since not everyone could take the sugar hit a bigger one would offer. They're aimed at kids, hence the size, but Australians of all ages definitely partake. And, if a small one isn't enough, you can also buy giant Caramello Koalas, which are roughly the size of an average candy bar.
In the same range, you can also buy Caramilk Wallabies, which are made from caramelized white chocolate shaped into the form of another popular marsupial. And if you're wondering why Cadbury's didn't go for the obvious alliteration and make Caramilk Kangaroos, it's probably something to do with the company's partnership with the Australian rugby team, the Wallabies.
Summer Roll
Summer barely goes away in Australia, which is why a Summer Roll is good all year round. In the center is nougat and lightly toasted peanuts. This is coated in a layer of chocolate and covered in a sprinkling of shredded coconut. And there you have that typical Aussie chocolate-coconut combo again. They also come in mini versions that are great for sharing ... or not.
But what makes them summer-y? Well, it might be the tropical vibes of the coconut or it could be that the texture is perfect on a summer's day. In cool weather, the nougat can be overly tough and chewy. But in warm weather it's soft and almost marshmallowy — beautiful.
According to my inside source — AKA my one true love — Summer Rolls are often seen as a little old-fashioned, but a classic nonetheless. They're not flashy and they don't spend a lot on marketing, but they have a good reputation anyway. Maybe because they're good enough that they sell themselves without a big advertising budget.
Tim Tam
Tim Tams are basically the national dish of Australia. If you've ever had someone visit from Down Under, they've probably brought you a pack or two. They're essentially cookies, but they're way more like candy due to their liberal application of chocolate. And any article about Australian sweet treats wouldn't be complete without a mention.
The classic Tim Tam is made of two chocolate cookies sandwiched with a chocolate cream and covered in milk chocolate. But, these days there are so many variations. You can buy white chocolate Tim Tams, dark chocolate Tim Tams, ones with a caramel center, and even ones based on crackers called Jats, which have a sweet and salty flavor.
You can even get deluxe versions that have fancier flavors, like salted caramel or chocolate brownie. They practically have their own aisle at the grocery store. Tim Tams are one of those classic Australian foods you just have to try — no trip would be complete without filling your luggage with them on your way home.
Violet Crumble
The Violet Crumble has a slogan: "It's the way it shatters that matters." That might sound odd for candy, but this Aussie icon is all about texture. The inside is a crisp honeycomb or cinder toffee, which has a satisfying crunch that breaks into shards the second you sink your teeth in. It's then coated in a smooth layer of milk chocolate, taking it to the next level.
The honeycomb takes center stage in a Violet Crumble, with a toasted sugar flavor and that unmistakable crunch. It differs from some other honeycomb bars that shall not be named, by its more uniform texture and clean shatter when you bite into it. The chocolate coating is thin, so you get chocolatey deliciousness but without it overshadowing the cinder toffee.
This bar has been around since 1913, and it's still a big deal. You'll find it in just about any Australian supermarket or petrol station — or servo as it's known Down Under — usually in both standard bars and bite-sized chunks. It might seem similar to something you've tried before, but give it a shot.
Jaffas
Jaffas make Aussies instantly nostalgic — and for good reason. These bright orange, chocolate-centred candies are a proper classic. Each one is a small ball of soft-ish milk chocolate coated in a crisp red-orange shell. They're Australia's answer to chocolate oranges, but bite-sized and way more fun to throw around (more on that in a second).
They're not just orange in color but orange flavored too. Hence being named after a variety of oranges. The combo might sound a bit divisive if you're not usually into fruit and chocolate together, but Jaffas make it work. The shell has that tangy artificial orange vibe, but in the best possible way, and it melts away to reveal the sweetness of the chocolate underneath. It's a nostalgic taste if you grew up with them, and oddly comforting even if you didn't.
And Jaffas aren't just candy — they've got a bit of cultural lore, too. For years, kids at Aussie movie theaters had a tradition of rolling them down the aisles during the movie (which, yes, is exactly as chaotic as it sounds). You'll usually find them in bags alongside other retro Aussie sweets. They're not flashy, but they're a fixture. Definitely worth a try if you're into classic candy with a bit of crunch and a side of chaos.
Snakes Alive
If you're the kind of person who always goes for the gummy sweets first, Snakes Alive will be right up your alley. I'm not sure gummy snakes are the most fun treat in a country where a fatal bite is a real possibility, but they're an Australian institution all the same. Made by Allen's — the same brand behind a lot of Australia's classic lollies — Snakes Alive are big, stretchy, and packed with fruity flavor.
Each snake is about the length of your hand and comes in a mix of fruit flavors — strawberry, pineapple, blackberry, lemon, and apricot. You'll definitely end up with favourites (red's the best, don't @ me), and probably some fierce opinions about which ones to trade or save for last.
They're technically for kids, but let's be honest, adults demolish them too. People keep them in glove boxes, desk drawers, and lolly jars all over the country. They're not groundbreaking, they're gummy snakes, but you should definitely put a packet on your to-eat list.
Scorched Peanut Bars
The Scorched Peanut Bar is a bit of a sleeper hit in the Australian candy scene. It doesn't have the flashy branding or novelty animal shapes of some other products, but what it does have is a cult following — and enough crunch to make you hope you don't chip a tooth.
If you like your snacks so crunchy you're concerned for your wellbeing, this is the one for you. It's made up of roasted peanuts bound together in a chewy toffee, then covered in a layer of milk chocolate. And scorched doesn't mean burned here — just perfectly roasted to bring out a nutty depth. The peanuts are what makes it, giving the bar that delicious sweet-and-salty combo.
First launched in 1928, the bar had a bit of a hiatus at one point — it disappeared from shelves for years — but it made a comeback thanks to demand from die-hard fans. And once you've tried it, you'll get why people fought for it. It's now available in more forms, such as bite-sized pieces, Easter eggs, and even ice creams.
Freckles
Discs of milk chocolate covered in little freckles of hundreds and thousands. What's not to love? Freckles are another type of candy from the world of Allen's, which brings you Snakes Alive. The quality of the chocolate isn't great, and the sprinkles on top are intensely sweet, but it all comes together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.
There's definitely a nostalgia factor here for Australians. We don't think many adults would pick these up for the first time if they didn't have fond memories of them from childhood. Still, they're iconic and you absolutely need to try them. Is it going to be the best piece of candy you've ever tasted? No. But it's still going to be a good time.
We don't recommend you fill your suitcase to the brim with these if you make it to Australia, but pick up a packet and see what all the fuss is about. At the very least, you can have an opinion on them when your Aussie mates bring them up.
Twists
If you're a fan of chewy candy with a bit of a grown-up edge, Twists are worth a try. These aren't your average grocery store licorice ropes — they've got serious Aussie pedigree behind them. Darrell Lea is a well-loved Australian chocolate and confectionery company that's been around since the 1920s, and its Twists are one of the best things to come out of its factory. Of course, not everyone loves Darrell Lea. My girlfriend isn't a fan, but maybe that's why she left the country.
Twists are soft licorice pieces, but they come in a bunch of different flavors. There's the original black licorice, of course, which is polarizing in the usual way (you either love it or avoid it entirely). But where Twists shine is the fruity stuff. There's strawberry, mango, and green apple, to name a few — and they actually taste like fruit rather than sugar and red.
But they're not just fruit and licorice ropes, there are chocolate-coated versions too. You can buy black licorice coated in milk or dark chocolate, as well as raspberry Twists coated in milk chocolate. So, you don't have to decide if you want chocolate or a chewy candy.
Milo Kit Kat Chunky
The Milo Kit Kat Chunky might be hyper specific but it's universal in its deliciousness. First off, for context: a Kit Kat Chunky is what Americans might recognize as a Big Kat — same idea, different name. Instead of the classic break-apart fingers, it's one thick stick of wafer layered with filling and covered in milk chocolate.
Now, the Milo part might need some explaining if you're outside Australia. Milo is a chocolate malted milk drink mix that's been a staple in Aussie pantries for decades. It comes in a green tin and gets stirred into milk — or, if you're like most Australians, piled on top of milk and barely stirred at all so you get spoonfuls of crunchy chocolate-malt goodness. I have it on good authority that practically every Aussie child hits up the Milo after school.
A Milo Kit Kat Chunky takes that beloved flavor and layers it into the filling between the wafer, giving the bar a malty depth that sets it apart from the regular chocolate version. If you're into malted chocolate or just curious about Aussie treats, you need to track it down.