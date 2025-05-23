The Best Australian Candies You Need To Try Before You Die

Everywhere has their iconic sweet treats. In the U.S. that might be Hershey's bars (which some Europeans can't stand, by the way) or Reese's Pieces. But, in Australia, there are all kinds of candies you've probably never heard of. And some of them are god-tier. So, we're about to introduce you to some of the best Australian candies. If the first thing you do when you visit a new country is head to the candy aisle of the supermarket, this one's for you.

You might be wondering why I'm the authority on this. I grew up in the U.K. but I've spent a lot of time in Australia, visiting my girlfriend's family, so I've become well-acquainted with all the lollies (the Aussie word for a piece of candy) that the nation has to offer. I've also heard my girlfriend wax lyrical about her childhood favorites — and witnessed which of these she fills her suitcase with when she returns home.

It's interesting to note some of the common differences in Australian sweets, such as the prevalence of coconut or the kinds of animals that goodies for kids feature. These variations might be subtle but they make up the character of a country's sweets. It might be a long way to go for snacks, but these are some of the Australian candies that you need to try before you die.